BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks will soon be facing their old foe, Duke, more often as ESPN announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women/s basketball starting next season.

The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference teams will square off as part of the annual challenge. According to a release, each of the 28 games (30 starting in 2025-26) will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games.

“We look forward to showcasing the talented men’s and women’s programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President, Programming. “Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades. We thank both the Big Ten and Big 12 for their partnership in the final year of our existing events and look forward to finding more ways to creatively partner with both conferences in 2023-24 and beyond.”

According to the release, for SEC men’s basketball, the onset of the challenge with the ACC brings to an end a challenge with the Big 12 that began in the 2013-14 season. The 10th SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place Jan. 28, 2023. SEC women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

The creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge marks the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 as a first-of-its-kind event. The final installment of the 23-year-old event, and the 15th edition of the ACC/Big Ten Women’s Challenge, will take place this week.

Matchups and game times for the SEC/ACC will be announced at a later date.