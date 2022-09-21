FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule with start times and television designations.
2022-23 Arkansas Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|TV Network
|Time (CT)
|Dec. 28
|Wed.
|at LSU
|ESPN2/U
|8:00 pm
|Jan. 4
|Wed.
|Missouri
|SEC
|7:30 pm
|Jan. 7
|Sat.
|at Auburn
|SEC
|7:30 pm
|Jan. 11
|Wed.
|Alabama
|ESPN2/U
|6:00 pm
|Jan. 14
|Sat.
|at Vanderbilt
|ESPN2/U
|1:00 pm
|Jan. 18
|Wed.
|at Missouri
|SEC
|8:00 pm
|Jan. 21
|Sat.
|Ole Miss
|ESN2
|11:00 am
|Jan. 24
|Tues.
|LSU
|ESPN/2/U
|6:00 pm
|Jan. 28
|Sat.
|at Baylor %
|ESPN/2/U
|TBD
|Jan. 31
|Tues.
|Texas A&M
|ESPN/2/U
|6:00 pm
|Feb. 4
|Sat.
|at South Carolina
|SEC
|2:30 pm
|Feb. 7
|Tues.
|at Kentucky
|ESPN/2
|8:00 pm
|Feb. 11
|Sat.
|Mississippi State
|ESPN2/U
|5:00 pm
|Feb. 15
|Wed.
|at Texas A&M
|ESPN2/U
|8:00 pm
|Feb. 18
|Sat.
|Florida
|ESPN2/U
|1:00 pm
|Feb. 21
|Tues.
|Georgia
|SEC
|8:00 pm
|Feb. 25
|Sat.
|at Alabama
|ESPN/2
|1 or 3 pm
|Feb. 28
|Tues.
|at Tennessee
|ESPN/2/U
|8:00 pm
|Mar. 4
|Sat.
|Kentucky
|CBS
|1:00 pm
BOLD – Home Game
% – Big 12/SEC Challenge