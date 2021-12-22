SEC Bowl Game Predictions, Kickoff Times, Networks

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 13 teams in bowl games this season including two in College Football Playoffs.
Here’s the predictions for each bowl, kickoff times and the network it will be on. All kickoff times are Central.
Dec. 22, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-4)
The Pick: Missouri
Dec. 23, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, 6 p.m., ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)
The Pick: Florida
Dec. 28, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN, Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)
The Pick: Houston
Dec. 28, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)
The Pick: Mississippi State
Dec. 30, Duke’s Mayo Ball, 10:30 a.m., ESPN, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)
The Pick: North Carolina
Dec. 30, TransPerfect Music Bowl, 2 p.m., Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)
The Pick: Tennessee
Dec. 31, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 10 a.m., TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
The Pick: Texas A&M
Jan. 1, Outback Bowl, 11 a.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)
The Pick: Arkansas
Jan. 1, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Noon, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
The Pick: Kentucky
Jan. 1, Allstate Sugar Bowl, 7:45 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.
Baylor (11-2) vs. Ole Miss (10-2)
The Pick: Ole Miss
Jan. 4, Texas Bowl, 8 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)
The Pick: LSU
College Football Playoff Semifinals, Dec. 31
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama (12-0) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)
The Pick: Alabama
College Football Playoff Semifinals, Dec. 31
Capital One Orange Bowl, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
The Pick: Georgia
College Football Playoffs Championship Game, Jan. 10
Alabama-Cincinnati winner vs. Georgia-Michigan winner, 7 p.m., ESPN, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
The Pick: Georgia