SEC Bowl Game Predictions, Kickoff Times, Networks

Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman (left), and Penn State head football coach, James Franklin (right) shake hands in front of the Outback Bowl Trophy in Tampa Bay, Florida.

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 13 teams in bowl games this season including two in College Football Playoffs.

Here’s the predictions for each bowl, kickoff times and the network it will be on. All kickoff times are Central.

Dec. 22, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-4)

The Pick: Missouri

Dec. 23, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, 6 p.m., ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

The Pick: Florida

Dec. 28, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN, Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)

The Pick: Houston

Dec. 28, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)

The Pick: Mississippi State

Dec. 30, Duke’s Mayo Ball, 10:30 a.m., ESPN, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

The Pick: North Carolina

Dec. 30, TransPerfect Music Bowl, 2 p.m., Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)

The Pick: Tennessee

Dec. 31, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 10 a.m., TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)

The Pick: Texas A&M

Jan. 1, Outback Bowl, 11 a.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)

The Pick: Arkansas

Jan. 1, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Noon, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

The Pick: Kentucky

Jan. 1, Allstate Sugar Bowl, 7:45 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Baylor (11-2) vs. Ole Miss (10-2)

The Pick: Ole Miss

Jan. 4, Texas Bowl, 8 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)

The Pick: LSU

College Football Playoff Semifinals, Dec. 31

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama (12-0) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

The Pick: Alabama

College Football Playoff Semifinals, Dec. 31

Capital One Orange Bowl, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

The Pick: Georgia

College Football Playoffs Championship Game, Jan. 10

Alabama-Cincinnati winner vs. Georgia-Michigan winner, 7 p.m., ESPN, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

The Pick: Georgia