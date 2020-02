FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The SEC has released a statement today regarding an inappropriate comment made by basketball analyst Barry Booker during yesterday’s Arkansas versus Missouri men’s basketball game.

During a pause in the action and a preview of SEC Gymnastics, Booker referred to the women’s gymnastics teams as “scantily-clad women.”

The commissioner of the SEC Grek Sankey released the following statement:

Later in the game, Booker apologized for his comments on-air.