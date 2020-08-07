SEC Does Arkansas No Favor Adding Georgia and Florida to Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Most Razoback fans had hoped to avoid Georgia and Florida when the new 2020 football schedule was released by the SEC, but instead those are the two teams the University of Arkansas drew.

The Razorbacks will host Georgia and travel to Florida. Sam Pittman who was an assistant at Georgia the past four years talked about Thursday what if the Razorbacks drew Georgia.

“Well, depends on where we played them,” Pittman said Thursday. “If we went to Georgia it would be nice to go back and see all the people there. They have an incredible fan base. If they came here and allowed they will be traveling in. I am gonna tell the Arkansas fans sell that thing out because if not it will be loaded with Georgia fans. I have fawn memories of Georgia. They were good to me the entire state and of course Kirby Smart. If we played them a year earlier than what I thought we would look forward to playing them.”

Arkansas is 4-10 against Georgia with the last meeting coming in 2014. The Hogs are 2-9 against the Gators with the last meeting on 2016.

In addition to Georgia, Arkansas will host LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee. They will travel to Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Missouri and Mississippi State.

“We already owned the nation’s strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “As Razorbacks, we have never backed down from a challenge, this year will be no different. Our focus remains on the growth of our program and supporting Coach Sam Pittman and our football student-athletes as they embrace this extraordinary opportunity.”

A new schedule will be released later by the SEC with the dates for each game.