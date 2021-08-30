SEC Establishes Event Cancellation Policies for All Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 30, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday policies for event cancellations in all sports for the 2021-22 athletics year as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

In the event a team is unable to begin or complete a regular season Conference event due to the unavailability of participants (due to COVID-19, injuries or other reasons), that team will forfeit the contest and will be assigned a loss in the Conference standings. The opposing team that is ready to play will be credited with a win in the Conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the contest for purpose of the Conference standings.

If both teams are unable to compete due to the unavailability of participants (due to COVID-19, injuries or other reasons), both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited the game, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the contest for purpose of the Conference standings.

The Commissioner retains discretion to declare a “no contest” for any event if extraordinary circumstances warrant.

Tie-breaker procedures specific to each sport will apply for determining Conference champions, division champions where applicable, and/or seeding in Conference championship events.

Any direct financial loss on the part of the school that was able to play a cancelled event may be submitted for consideration for reimbursement subject to approval from the SEC Executive Committee.