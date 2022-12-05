FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 11 of its 14 schools in bowl games this season including Georgia the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Only Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt failed to get the six wins necessary for a bowl invite. Each of them went 5-7.

Georgia will take on Ohio State Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner of that game will face either Michigan or TCU on Monday, Jan. 9, in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Calif.) at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN to determine the national champion.

Outside of Georgia being in the playoffs here’s where the other 10 schools are bowling. All kickoff times are Central.

ESPN Predictions: Georgia 38 Ohio State 28, Georgia 37 Michigan 24

Saturday, Dec. 17

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Florida (6-6) vs Oregon State (9-3)

ESPN Prediction: Oregon State 27 Florida 24

Friday, Dec. 24

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6)

ESPN Prediction: Wake Forest 27 Missouri 24

Wednesday, Dec. 28

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas (6-6) vs. Kansas (6-6)

ESPN Prediction: Arkansas 45 Kansas 37

Tax Act Texas Bowl, Houston, Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4)

ESPN Prediction: Ole Miss 34 Texas Tech 29

Friday, Dec. 30

Tax Slayer Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4)

ESPN Prediction: South Carolina 27 Notre Dame 25

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee (10-2) vs. Clemson (11-2)

ESPN Prediction: Clemson 42 Tennessee 31

Saturday, Dec. 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn., 11 a.m., ABC

Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

ESPN Prediction: Kentucky 16 Iowa 10

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, La., 11 a.m., ESPN

Alabama (10-2) vs. Kansas State (10-3)

ESPN Prediction: Kansas State 31 Alabama 30

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

ESPN Prediction: Illinois 26 Mississippi State 24

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC

LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)

ESPN Prediction: LSU 31 Purdue 27