FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC Media Days started today in Hoover, Ala., and Commissioner Greg Sankey had some big news concerning the next two years.

Sankey announced where the event will be held in 2020 and 2021.

I am pleased to announce SEC Football Media Days in 2020 will return to Atlanta and to the Chick-Fil-A @cfbhall.



Our summer football event will stay on the move for 2021 at a new destination, as we head to #MusicCity and the new Grand Hyatt Nashville. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 15, 2019

Arkansas will make its appearance on Wednesday morning. Arkansas will be represented by Chad Morris and a trio of seniors with defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, running back Devwah Whaley and linebacker De’Jon Harris.