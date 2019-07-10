SEC Media Days Signals Football Season Almost Here

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC Media Days begins on Monday and with that football season is basically upon us.

Arkansas’ Chad Morris will be part of the Wednesday morning session. On Wednesday, Arkansas announced that three seniors will represent the Razorbacks along with Morris.

Running back Devwah Whaley, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and linebacker De’Jon Harris will be the player representatives for the Hogs.

Harris returns for his senior season after leading the SEC with 118 tackles in 12 games. He also added nine tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Agim was sixth on the team with 45 tackles. He led the squad with 10 tackles for loss. He also added 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 11 quarterback hurries, one recovered fumble and three forced ones. Like Harris, Agim started all 12 games in 2018.

Whaley battled injuries and was limited to seven games including four starts. He was second on the team rushing 82 times for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 87 yards.

Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Portland State. The game will begin at 3 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Media Days Schedule includes:

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Matt Luke, Mississippi

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama

Chad Morris, Arkansas

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt