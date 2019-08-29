SEC Picks for Week 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC action kicked off this past Saturday night with Florida making a late comeback to defeat Miami.

The play continues tonight with Texas A&M hosting Texas State at 7:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.

Arkansas and the other 11 SEC schools will open up on Saturday. The Razorbacks are at home to host Portland State at 3 p.m.

Here’s the picks for the remainder of the SEC games in Week 1. The picks are just straight-up winner and not against the spreads. All times are Central.

Portland State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network — Chad Morris and his staff will get their third win at Arkansas in this game. The Hogs are favored by four touchdowns and should take this game fairly easily. The Pick: Arkansas

Texas State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network — The Aggies will likely name the score in this one as Texas State collects a nice payday for taking the pounding. The Aggies are a team to watch this season. The Pick: Texas A&M

Toledo at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network — The Wildcats are coming off an outstanding season, but lost several players to graduation and NFL off that team. This could be tougher than expected. The Pick: Kentucky

Ole Miss at Memphis, 11 a.m., ABC — Arkansas fans can get a sneak peak at the team the Hogs face in Week 2. This is tough opener for the Rebels. The Pick: Memphis

Mississippi State at Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPNU — The Bulldogs travel to take on Billy Napier’s Louisiana team. Mississippi State is an interesting team this year in that they lost a lot of key players from 2018. The Pick: Mississippi State

South Carolina at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN — Mack Brown makes his return to college football in this game. This will be his second stint at North Carolina. He will have his team ready to play. The Pick: South Carolina

Georgia State at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU — The Vols are set to begin their second season with Jeremy Pruitt. They should get 2019 off to a fast start in this game. The Pick: Tennessee

Duke vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ABC, Atlanta, Ga. — The Tide is losing linebackers at a fast pace. In addition, two running backs are suspended for the first half in this game. The Pick: Alabama

Oregon vs. Auburn, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Arlington, Texas — This game will be played in AT&T Stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys. The line has Auburn favored by 3.5 points. I don’t think it’s that close. The Pick: Auburn

Georgia Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU — Ed Orgeron and his Tigers pick up an easy win at home in this one. LSU fans leave this one happy and thinking about Texas next week. The Pick: LSU

Missouri at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN — The Tigers and the SEC should prevail in this one. Missouri has a tougher game at home next week when West Virginia rolls into Columbia. The Pick: Missouri

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — The first conference game of the season and it could be a good one. Georgia is favored by 21 points, but Vandy always makes teams earn all they get. The Pick: Georgia