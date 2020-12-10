SEC Picks Includes No. 1 Alabama Facing Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — There’s five games on the slate this weekend in the SEC after Ole Miss at Texas A&M was postponed.
Last week, I went 4-1 with my picks missing the Arkansas at Missouri game. I was a perfect 5-0 until the last play of the game.
Here’s this week’s picks, networks for each game (all times are Central)
Alabama (9-0) at Arkansas (3-6), 11 a.m., ESPN
The Tide rolls into Fayetteville the pick to win the national championship this season. Their offense is one of the best in recent memory in the SEC. The Pick: Alabama
Georgia (6-2) at Missouri (5-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network
Missouri is one of the hottest teams in the SEC not named Alabama or Florida. They have won three games in a row and are 4-1 at home. Georgia is a good road team being 3-1 away from home. The Pick: Georgia
Tennessee (2-6) at Vanderbilt (0-8), 3 p.m., SEC Network
Vanderbilt has already fired its coach and Tennessee might if they lose this game. But I don’t think the Vols will lose or fire Jeremy Pruitt. The Pick: Tennessee
LSU (3-5) at Florida (8-1), 6 p.m., ESPN
Florida and Alabama will play in the SEC title game. LSU did last year, but has fallen on hard times this season. The hard times will continue on Saturday. The Pick: Florida
Auburn (5-4) at Mississippi State (2-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
The fans at Auburn are unhappy with the season their team has had. The first season with the Bulldogs has been a struggle for Mike Leach, but in fairness that team lost a lot of key players from 2019. The Pick: Auburn