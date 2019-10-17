SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks for Oct. 19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week all 14 teams are in action with seven SEC games.

Last week, my picks were awful. I didn’t see Georgia losing to South Carolina, thought Mississippi State would beat Tennessee and that Vanderbilt would take care of UNLV. I also picked the Hogs over Kentucky.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times and networks. All kickoff times are Central.

Auburn (5-1, 2-1) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network — No, I’m not picking Arkansas this week, but I think it could be a closer game than most are predicting. Auburn had two weeks to prepare for the Hogs and that will prove huge. The Pick: Auburn

Florida (6-1, 3-1) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-2), 11 a.m., ESPN — South Carolina shocked Georgia last week that shook up the national and SEC rankings and standings. Florida is coming off tough loss to LSU. The Pick: Florida

LSU (6-0, 2-0) at Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2), 2:30 p.m., CBS — Mississippi State isn’t very good this year and LSU is loaded. This could be the best LSU team in several years. The Pick: LSU

Missouri (5-1, 2-0) at Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network — Missouri is playing away from home for the first time since the opener when they lost to Wyoming. Vandy was stunned at home by a bad UNLV team last week. The Pick: Missouri

Kentucky (3-3, 1-3) at Georgia (5-1, 2-1), 5 p.m., ESPN — Georgia will be mad after letting South Carolina come into Athens and beat them last Saturday. The Wildcats managed to beat Arkansas in Lexington. The Pick: Georgia

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) at Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — The Aggies and Jimbo Fisher have struggled this year. Yes they have lost to Auburn, Clemson and Alabama, but they still have LSU and Georgia to go. They better beat Ole Miss. The Pick: Texas A&M

Tennessee (2-4, 1-2) at Alabama (6-0, 3-0), 8 p.m., ESPN — Roll Tide will be in full force in this mismatch. The Vols may be feeling good about themselves after beating Mississippi State, but that won’t last long in this game. The Pick: Alabama