SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks For Week 10

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 10 in the SEC and this weekend will be a loaded one with several great games on the schedule.

The past two weekends have seen a light schedule due to teams getting their bye week in. This week 13 of the 14 schools will be in action with only Vanderbilt getting a bye. All but one game will be a conference one.

Last week, I went a mediocre 2-2 with my picks. For the season I am 59-19.

Here’s the picks, kickoff times (CT) and network for each game.

Missouri (4-4, 1-3) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 6-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

This will be a one-sided game with the Bulldogs dominating the visitors. The Pick: Georgia

Liberty (7-2) at No. 16 Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Liberty is overrated and Ole Miss with their defensive linemen mysteriously falling on the ground at will wins this game. The Pick: Ole Miss

No. 13 Auburn (6-2, 3-1) at No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2), 2:30 p.m., CBS

This should be a great game. I have been more impressed with Auburn than A&M this season. I know the Aggies beat Alabama, but when I watched them earlier in year just wasn’t that impressed. The Pick: Auburn

No. 17 Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2) at Arkansas (5-3, 1-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network

I am not going to lie to you. I don’t know who will win this game. Can’t get a strong feeling either way. The Hogs losing Jalen Catalon hurts. Here’s to thinking the two weeks without a serious game helps the Hogs. The Pick: Arkansas

LSU (4-4. 2-3) at No. 2 Alabama (7-1, 4-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

Alabama slipped up one game earlier in season, but it won’t happen again this Saturday. The Pick: Alabama

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3) at No. 18 Kentucky (6-2, 4-2), 6 p.m., ESPN2

I am still not certain that Kentucky is as good as some thought. Tennessee can put some points on the board. This is another tough pick. The Pick: Kentucky

Florida (4-4, 2-4) at South Carolina (4-4, 1-4), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

It has been a disappointing season for Florida. They have struggled much of the season which is surprising. The Pick: Florida