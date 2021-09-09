SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks For Week 2 Including Arkansas Hosting Texas

FAYETTEVILLE– Arkansas hosting Texas is one of the headliners for Week 2 in the SEC.

Once again all 14 schools will be in action with one conference game. Last week I was 11-3 including correctly picking Arkansas to beat Vanderbilt. I missed Georgia topping Clemson, UCLA defeating LSU and ETSU beating Vanderbilt.

Here’s this week’s picks (All times central):

Alabama State at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Auburn had an easy time next week and it won’t get any more difficult Saturday. Pick: Auburn

Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN

The Hogs won by 21 last week while Texas took a 20-point victory. This should be a classic. Pick: Arkansas

South Carolina at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

South Carolina won big in opener while East Carolina fell to Appalachian State. Pick: South Carolina

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN

Both of these teams won their season openers. Pitt was very impressive. Pick: Pitt

Florida at South Florida, Noon, ABC

The Gators stay in the Sunshine State for this game. Should move to 2-0. Pick: Florida

UAB at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

The Bulldogs are battling some COVID issues, but shouldn’t prevent them from being 2-0. Pick: Georgia

Texas A&M at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., Fox

The two teams will meet in Denver. Both are 1-0. Pick: Texas A&M

Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Nick Saban mad about Alabama’s intensity. Means they may win by 60 instead of 80. Pick: Alabama

North Carolina State at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NC State won big in Week 1 while Mississippi State struggled. Tough game to pick. Pick: NC State

Austin Peay at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ and SECNetwork+

Ole Miss was impressive against Louisville. The Pick: Ole Miss

Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Should be a good game. Wildcats are at home. The Pick: Missouri

McNeese at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

LSU lost to UCLA. Will be mad and ready for this home game. The Pick: LSU

Vanderbilt at Colorado State, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Vandy was very disappointing the season opener with a surprising loss. The Pick: Colorado State

