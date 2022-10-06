FAYETTEVILLE — Week 6 is here in the SEC and once again there’s seven games on the schedule including the Razorbacks taking on Mississippi State.

Last week, myself and Dudley E. Dawson both went 7-0 with our picks. Ty Hudson went 6-1 missing only the Hogs game against Alabama. Kevin McPherson went 5-2 and John D. James was 4-3. That made for an interesting four-way tie among the standings.

Standings

Kevin McPherson 48-8

Ty Hudson 48-8

Dudley E. Dawson 48-8

Otis Kirk 48-8

John D. James 43-13

This week’s schedule:

Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN

Otis — This could be a very interesting game that could go either way. LSU has bounced back from an opening-night loss while the Vols remain undefeated. Pick: Tennessee

Dudley — If this one was at night in Death Valley, I might have thought about it longer. But it’s at 11 a.m. I’m also beginning to think the Vols are legit. Pick: Tennessee

John — Both teams are playing well as of late. Pick: LSU

Ty — Always tough playing in Death Valley, and the Tigers appear to better than most thought so far on the year, but the Vols Hendon Hooker is an absolute play maker and really fun to watch…should be a really good test for both schools..but im going with Tenner and that Vol offense. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin — Vols at LSU feels like a pick ’em game, and we’re going with the visitors in a matchup of the nation’s No. 1 offense vs. a strong defense as we think Tennessee has just enough firepower to win this one. Pick: Tennessee

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Otis — I picked Mississippi State in preseason to win this game and that was before KJ Jefferson’s status was unknown. Pick: Mississippi State

Dudley — This would be a huge bounce back win for Arkansas in an October that will no longer see the Razorbacks playing at home. But the Dogs seems better than the injury-plagued Hogs at this time. Pick: Mississippi State

John — Arkansas has a rough couple of weeks, and I know most people will take Mississippi State. Personally I feel like I can never bet against my Hogs. Pick Arkansas

Ty — We’re all well aware of what’s going on with the Razorback defense..even though (Barry) Odom has found ways of containing (Mike) Leach’s pass heavy offense..limiting their points and overall production..this season Will Rogers should have no problem shredding a very thin Hog secondary. We’ll see what Arkansas has in store this weekend as (Sam) Pittman could possibly be looking to shake things up on both sides of the ball …but those cowbells will be waiting in Starkville. Pick: Mississippi State

Kevin — Arkansas has so many question marks on defense (especially in the secondary) against a team that is surgically precise passing the ball, and now the QB spot is also a question mark? We’re going with the Bulldogs at home. Pick: Mississippi State

Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Otis — Florida and Missouri have both been hot and cold this season, but I think Florida has enough at home to win this game. Pick: Florida

Dudley — Former Fayetteville High standout Barrett Bannister has been a huge star for the Tigers and I hate that a penalty wiped out his catch last week that might have taken down Georgia. Tough to see Missouri shaking that one and the previous week’s heartbreaking loss at Auburn off and being fully emotionally ready to win in The Swamp. Pick: Florida

John — Missouri has been the hard luck kids as of late. Florida has been up and down. Will Take Florida at home. Pick: Florida

Ty — Mizz gave UGA an absolute ballgame at home…can they carry that momentum with them..probably not. Pick: Florida

Kevin — Missouri was unexpectedly tough at home against then-No. 1 Georgia last weekend, but back-to-back heartbreaking losses at Auburn and against the Bulldogs will be compounded with another loss as we see the Gators prevailing at home. Pick: Florida

Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — The Bulldogs had a surprise scare at Missouri last week, but are back at home this week. They will be focused in this one. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — This group of Tigers are not likely to see the same bunch of Bulldogs that showed up in in Missouri last Saturday. Call it a Smart refocusing. Pick: Georgia

John — Auburn, I feel does not have the horses to compete with Georgia, But nothing is guaranteed in the SEC. Pick Georgia

Ty — Bulldogs looks to recover from a near upset a week ago in Columbia, Missouri…and should do so this week. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — Georgia has struggled of late, but that changes at home against the anemic Auburn Tigers. Pick: Georgia

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Ole Miss will take this one and it could get ugly. Pick: Ole Miss

Dudley — Kudos to Vandy for getting off to a great start, but the Commodores are coming back to earth now. Ole Miss survived last week and will likely thrive in Nashville this Saturday. Pick: Ole Miss

John — Vanderbilt looked good early, but feel Ole Miss will win on the road. Pick Ole Miss

Ty — (Lane) Kiffin is keeping the “it” factor alive for another week. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin — We’ll have Ole Miss at Vanderbilt on our upset watch, but we’re not ready to give the nod to the ‘Dores so we’ll take the Rebs in what in most scenarios should be a blowout. Pick: Ole Miss

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Kentucky is much better than I thought they would be. This will be another presser where Shane Beamer doesn’t like some of the questions asked. Pick: Kentucky

Dudley — I’m so tempted to pick the Gamecocks this week against what should be a frustrated group of Wildcats. But even though South Carolina has put up 50 or more points in wins over Charlotte and South Carolina State the past two weeks, I just can’t get there yet. Pick: Kentucky

John — Kentucky may not just be a basketball school any more, Pick: Kentucky

Ty — Wildcats need to take care of business…next two weeks are brutal and they know it. Pick: Kentucky

Kevin — Kentucky gets back on the winning side of the ledger at home against South Carolina. Pick: Kentucky

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS

Otis — Anyone think Nick Saban has forgotten this loss last season? Pick: Alabama

Dudley — After that summer verbal uprising with Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher’s check comes due. Even if defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young doesn’t play, I see this one getting ugly quickly. Pick: Alabama

John — The Hogs gave Bama all it wanted in the 3rd quarter last week. Do not see Alabama having a let down. Pick Alabama

Ty — The Crimson Tide looking for payback at home…maybe this week their social media team will have an even more tasteless graphic to show Twitter? Pick: Alabama

Kevin — Bama relishes being No. 1 and takes care of biz at home against enigmatic Aggies. Pick: Alabama