SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks For Week 9

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Southeastern Conference

FAYETTEVILLE — This week there’s only four games on the slate in the SEC with several teams getting a much needed bye including Arkansas.

Last week I was finally perfect on my five picks. I am now 57-17 for the season.

An oddity this week is I am not sure any of the four home teams will win.

The picks, kickoff times (all CT) and networks.

Missouri (3-4, 0-3) at Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4), 2 p.m., SEC Network

The last two teams seeking an SEC win will meet in Nashville with one of them finally getting that SEC W. I think Missouri is the better team of the two. The Pick: Missouri

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0) versus Florida (4-3, 2-3), 2:30 p.m., CBS

This is a neutral site game so technically Florida isn’t the home team. But would it make any difference if this game was in Gainesville? The Pick: Georgia

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) at No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

Will Auburn benefit from some strange calls by refs and win this game? Will Ole Miss be able to go to Auburn and win? This should be a great game. The Pick: Ole Miss

No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) at Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2), 6 p.m., SEC Network

It took awhile but Kentucky made me a believer. I kept picking against them earlier in season and they beat both Missouri and Florida. But with that said this is a dangerous game for them. The Pick: Kentucky

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play