This week’s SEC action sees a few programs taking on Football Championship Series teams and looking for a some easy wins, a couple of matchups between league foes and a late night battle between ranked foes Miami and host Texas A&M.

Congrats to Kevin McPherson for going 11-1 last week to lead the pack and to John D. James for correctly picking the Appalachian State upset of Texas A&M and going 10-2 with the rest of us.

• • •

Overall Standings:

Dudley E. Dawson (23-4)

Ty Hudson (23-4)

John D. James (23-4)

Kevin McPherson (23-4)

Otis Kirk (22-5)

• • •

Week 3 Games

• Georgia (2-0, 0-0) at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1), 11 a.m. CST, ESPN

Dudley – The road does not get any easier for the Gamecocks with the defending national champions coming to Columbia and looking like a powerhouse again. Pick: Georgia

Kevin – Top-ranked Georgia over SCarolina as ‘Dogs win in a matchup that might be a bit closer than Vegas odds have it. But it will require Rattler having a career game coupled with the Bulldogs falling apart for the Gamecocks to have a shot. Pick: Georgia

John – Carolina is going to beat several teams this year, but this week they fall again. Pick: Georgia

Otis – The Bulldogs appear to be the best team in the nation right now. Georgia wins. Pick: Georgia

Ty – The Gamecocks just went a few rounds in the boxing ring with maybe one of the most physical teams in the country last week…and now they gotta turn around and play the Georgia Bulldogs..I think this is an absolute blow out. Pick: Georgia

• • •

• Youngstown State (2-0) at Kentucky (2-0, 1-0), 11 a.m. CST, SEC Network

Dudley – Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is a Youngstown, Ohio native so it’s easy to see how this game came about with a team whose mascot is the Penguins. Youngstown is one of the nation’s best Football Championship Series programs and has the NCAA’s leading active career rusher in senior Jaleel McLaughlin, who has 6,910 yard and 69 touchdowns. Pick: Kentucky

Kevin – Kentucky moves to 3-0 as Mark Stoops doubles his margin over Bear Bryant in the ‘Cats all-time wins by a head coach category. Pick: Kentucky

John – Kentucky has been impressive this year. Should win going away. Pick: Kentucky

Otis – Big win last week for the Wildcats. Kentucky wins. Pick: Kentucky

Ty – The Wildcats get Youngstown State this week..and Northern Illinois next week..They better enjoy this part of their schedule..and I think they will do just that this weekend…but its about to get pretty rough for this SEC east squad. Pick: Kentucky

• • •

• Abilene Christian (2-0) at Missouri (1-1), 11 a.m. CST, ESPN+/SECN+

Dudley – The coolest thing about this game to me is Abilene Christian’s quarterback is named Maverick McIvor. It is a match up of former Arkansas State assistants Eli Drinkwitz and Keith Patterson, who is in his first season as head coach at Abilene Christian. Missouri has never lost to a FCS foe while Abilene Christian is 0-2 against current SEC teams with losses to Arkansas (40-6) in 1948 and Mississippi State (45-7) in 2019. Pick: Missouri

Kevin – Mizzou gets back in the victory column over Abilene Christian, but the reality of a much-improved SEC East is about to painfully set in for the Tigers. Pick: Missouri

John – Missouri has been up and down, think they will get back on the winning track. Pick: Missouri

Otis – Missouri is struggling while Abilene Christian is undefeated. Missouri wins. Pick: Missouri

Ty – Somebody has to win this game…I guess I’ll go with Mizzou. Pick: Missouri

• • •

• Ole Miss (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1), 2:30 p.m. CST, ABC

Dudley – Ole Miss seems unsettled at quarterback with Jackson Dart starting one game and Luke Altmeyer the other so far. Both are slated to play this week against the Yellowjackets, who snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over FCS school Western Carolina last week. They start a new one this week. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin – Ole Miss might be favored by more than 2 TDs but Georgia Tech at home can be tough. Still we’ve got the Fightin’ Kiffins coming out on top in this one. Pick: Ole Miss

John – True road game for Ole Miss. I like Georgia Tech at home. Pick: Georgia Tech

Otis — I thought Tech played well against Clemson. Have to pick Ole Miss to win. Pick: Ole Miss

Ty – GT is somewhat savvy at getting after the QB (12th in the country with 7) and OM hasn’t really shown that Dart is a potential superstar in Oxford just yet…I think OM walks away with the dub here. Oh, anybody else going to count the amount of times a Rebel on defense looks to the sidelines and then decides to drop to the turf? Pick: Ole Miss

• • •

• Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 2:30 p.m. CST, CBS

Dudley – My son Brooks is marrying the sister of a former Penn State linebacker in November. It made for an interesting dynamic in last season’s Outback Bowl. I think this one will be close in the end, but I think I’ll endear myself to my future daughter-in-law Kayla and her family with this selection. Pick: Penn State

Kevin – This feels like a pick ’em game, and so maybe the edge should go to the Plainsmen as the home team, but we’ve got the Nittany Lions in a revenge win over the SEC while flaming up the Harsin hot seat. Pick: Penn State

John – Auburn is at home, But that is not going to be enough. I like Penn State. Pick: Penn State

Otis – Both teams undefeated. I go with Penn State in this one. Pick: Penn State

Ty – I feel like this could either be a real coin flipper…or Auburn just gets the crap beat out of them…No idea what happens here…TJ Finley doesn’t look to be “the guy” at QB for the Tigers just yet but Auburn’s run game with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter appears to be somewhat intimidating…ut PSU’s run defense is formidable (26th in the country, 80yds per game). I look for this to be a solid game..but again..kinda feels like anything could happen. Pick: Penn State

• • •

• Vanderbilt (2-1) at Northern Illinois (1-1), 2:30 p.m. CST, CBS Sports Network

Dudley – Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi is the signal caller at Northern Illinois. Regardless of whether Vanderbilt starts Mike Wright or A.J. Swann, Lombardi seems the better QB in this one. That and the game being in Normal made my decision. Pick: Northern Illinois

Kevin – Vandy with an odd second road game against a non-Power 5, but the ‘Dores will play anyone anywhere, right? Gimme the NIU Huskies at home in a shootout. Pick: Northern Illinois

John – Still staying with the SEC. Pick: Vanderbilt

Otis Vandy has been better than thought. Vandy wins this one. Pick: Vandy

Ty – Commodores QB Wright has been fun to watch for Vandy (10 total TD’s 1int)..because of this…I’m taking the Commodores. Pick: Vanderbilt

• • •

• Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) at Alabama (2-0), 3 p.m. CST, SEC Network

Dudley – Did you know that Louisiana-Monroe beat Nick Saban 21-14 in his first game as the Crimson Tide head coach back in 2007? It’s called the biggest upset in Bryant-Denny Stadium history, one that Saban avenged 34-0 in 2015. Both teams have already played at Texas this season with Louisiana-Monroe losing 52-10 and penalty-plagued Alabama edging the Longhorns 20-19. Pick: Alabama

Kevin – Bama returns home, the opponent’s inferior, and zeebs go back to ignoring those Tide infractions as Little Nicky’s crew stays unblemished. Pick: Alabama

John – Alabama, after a scare last week, should win with ease. Pick: Alabama

Otis – Easy pick for ULM to win. Joking, Tide rolls in this one. Pick: Alabama

Ty -Tide will Roll all over ULM. Pick: Alabama

• • •

Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1), 5 p.m. CST, ESPN

Dudley – A Pirate taking his team to Death Valley on Saturday night is a must-watch for me. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and quarterback Will Rogers take their pass-happy offense to Baton Rouge. Pick: Mississippi State

Kevin – Mississippi State’s ball control passing game won’t score enough this week in Death Valley as LSU picks up the win in both teams’ SEC opener. Pick: Mississippi State

John – State takes 1 in Death Valley. Pick: Mississippi State

Otis – This game will tell us much more about both these squads. My pick is Mississippi State wins. Pick: Mississippi State

Ty – Coach Kelly will get his first test against that Bulldog air raid offense..but comes up short. Pick: Mississippi State

• • •

• Missouri State (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0, 1-0), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Dudley – Saturday night at Reynold Razorback Stadium. Bears vs. Razorbacks. Petrino against Pittman. In a change for me, the less I say the better. Pick: Arkansas

Kevin – Bobby Petrino gets another bad case of road rash in Fayetteville as 10th-ranked Hogs run over Missouri State. Pick: Arkansas

John – Hosting the ole head coach. Hogs should win this tune up before meeting A&M next week. Pick: Arkansa

Otis – Bobby Petrino is one of the best coaches in the country. He will have his team ready, but Arkansas wins. Pick: Arkansas

Ty – Oh boy lol…..a decade in the making, neck braces and a lot of total offense is something I think we’ll see plenty of in Fayetteville this weekend..Hogs should wear these guys down in the 2nd half, Hogs will just play bully ball…eat up the clock after gaining a comfortable lead..I fully expect Arkansas to pin their ears back and come after Missouri State QB Jason Shelley…but they better be ready…this dude can move. Pick: Arkansas

• • •

• Akron (1-1) at Tennessee (2-0), 6 p.m. CST, ESPN+/SECN+

Dudley – Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorehead now heads up the Akron program. His team edged Saint Francis (Pa.) 30-23 in week one and then suffered a 52-0 humbling at Michigan State.

John – I’m guessing more of the same in Knoxville this week with the Vols feeling good after a win at Pittsburg. Pick: Tennessee.

Kevin – Tennessee startin’ to feel those ’90s vibes as Voss get to 3-0. Pick: Tennessee

Otis — The Vols are playing well right now and should get this one. Tennessee wins. Pick: Tennessee

Ty – Vols keep it going to improve to 3-0. Pick: Tennessee

• • •

• South Florida (1-1) at Florida (1-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network

Dudley: Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier and his Gators have handed me two of my four losses so far this season in this pick contest. Anthony Richardson looked great in game one and then was subpar in last week’s loss to Kentucky. A South Florida defense giving up an average of 500 yards of total offense this season will make this a running off the Bulls in the Swamp. Pick: Florida

Kevin – Gators get back on track at home against South Florida. Pick: Florida

John – I think Florida rebounds for a win. Pick: Florida

Otis – The Gators rebound from loss to Kentucky. Gators win. Pick: Florida

Ty – Gators should be able to dominate, we’ll see how well against a salty SF squad. Pick: Florida

• • •

• Miami Hurricanes (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 8 p.m. CST, ESPN

Dudley – The toughest game for to pick this week is the one with an SEC team that will get started the latest on Saturday. Seems like a must-win one for the Aggies even if it is early. But I think it is going to be Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke’s national introduction in a prime time telecast. Pick: Miami

Kevin – Texas A&M fixes some things and wins a tight one at home against 13th-ranked Miami, sending Aggies to DFW tilt against Hogs feeling better. Pick Texas A&M

John – The Canes go into College Station and steal one. Pick: Miami

Otis – The Aggies were once thet the sixth-best team in nation. Miami wins. Pick: Miami

Ty – Aggies flip the script and possibly the narrative this week if they can manage to pull this off against the #13 team in the country. Maybe their defense comes through and puts up just enough of a fight to keep this a close ballgame..and they reach in their back pocket and find some offense and maybe even some points somehow. I don’t know…but I’m also not entirely sold on Miami just yet either..Jimbo understands a loss here with #10 Arkansas coming up next week and the #2 Crimson Tide the following weekend they could be staring down the barrel of a nasty losing streak early in the season. Pick: Texas A&M

Photo By John D. James