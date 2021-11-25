SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks

FAYETTEVILLE — Lots of great football action this week in the SEC with games Thursday through Saturday.

Last week, I went 9-1 with my picks and I’m 78-25 for the season. This is the final week of the regular season in the SEC.

This week’s picks with kickoff times and networks for each game. All times are Central.

Thursday

No. 9 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3). 6:30, ESPN

The Egg Bowl features Lane Kiffin against Mike Leach. Ole Miss has been very good this season and the Bulldogs better than most expected. The Pick: Ole Miss

Friday

Missouri (6-5, 3-4) at No. 25 Arkansas (7-4, 3-4), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Lots of interesting twists to this game. Missouri has two players from Fayetteville High School, Hogs have Missouri’s former head coach and some former Tigers on the team. The Pick: Arkansas

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0) at Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6), 11 a.m., ABC

These two teams have played some good games, but I don’t see this being close. Georgia is loaded and Tech is struggling. The Pick: Georgia

Florida State (5-6, 4-4) at Florida (5-6, 2-6), 11 a.m., ESPN

Neither team is ranked, Florida already fired its coach and loser won’t qualify for bowl game. Not typical game with these two schools. The Pick: Florida State

No. 3 Alabama (10-1, 6-1) at Auburn (6-5, 3-4), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Alabama is on the road for this game, but they need this win to stay in hunt for playoff spot. If they lose this game they would have to beat Georgia to get into the playoffs. If they win this game they could very well still get in playoffs with close loss to Georgia. The Pick: Alabama and the SEC Refs

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Tennessee (6-5, 3-4), 2:45 p.m.,, SEC Network

Tennessee has been in most of its games this season and is a very competitive team. Not the same for Vandy. The Pick: Tennessee

No. 15 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3) at LSU (5-6, 2-5), 6 p.m., ESPN

This could be an interesting game. This is the final regular season game for Ed Orgeron at LSU. A&M is obviously favored, but I have never been completely sold on them. I don’t think the Arkansas win was a fluke. The Pick: Texas A&M

No. 23 Clemson (8-3, 6-2) at South Carolina (6-5, 3-5), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Clemson has struggled some on offense. South Carolina is better than what I thought they would be. The Pick: Clemson

Kentucky (8-3, 5-3) at Louisville (6-5, 4-4) 6:30, ESPN2

Arkansas would probably benefit with a Louisville win here. Kentucky has had a very good season. The Pick: Kentucky