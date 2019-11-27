SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks For Final Week of Regular Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All 14 schools in the SEC will be in action this weekend beginning on Thursday night, then continuing Friday and concluding on Saturday.

The SEC Championship Game is set on Dec. 7 between LSU and Georgia. But there’s still some big games this week. All times Central.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Ole Miss (4-7, 2-5) at Mississippi State (5-6, 2-5), 6:30 p.m., ESPN — The Egg Bowl is in Starkville and the Bulldogs need to win it to get bowl eligible. Both teams have had disappointing seasons particularly Mississippi State. Ole Miss got a questionable call early in season against Cal or might have one more win. The Pick: Ole Miss

Friday, Nov. 29

Missouri (5-6, 2-5) at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) at Little Rock, 1:30 p.m., CBS — Both teams come into this game with long losing streaks. Missouri started 5-1 and Arkansas 2-1. That seems like so long ago. Barry Lunney Jr. helps Hogs break the long SEC losing streak. The Pick: Arkansas

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisville (7-4, 5-3) at Kentucky (6-5, 3-5), 11 a.m., SEC Network — Louisville got the Appalachian State coach and have been much better than expected by most. Kentucky has struggled with injuries, but are having a decent season considering the injuries and heavy losses from last year’s team. The Pick: Louisville

Clemson (11-0, 8-0) at South Carolina (4-7, 3-5), 11 a.m., ESPN– Clemson is possibly the best team in the nation. South Carolina had its day this season when it handed Georgia the Bulldogs’ lone loss. Clemson is too good for the Gamecocks. The Pick: Clemson

Georgia (10-1, 7-1) at Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6), 11 a.m., ABC — As noted the Bulldogs are one week away from taking on LSU in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia is easily the better team here. The Pick: Georgia

Alabama (10-1, 6-1) at Auburn (8-3, 4-3), 2:30 p.m., CBS — The Tide would have been an easier pick here had Nick Saban not tried to run the score up on Mississippi State and left Tua Tagovailoa in too long. If Auburn loses is Gus Malzahn in trouble? Will a win and Georgia loss in SEC title game get Tide into playoffs? The Pick: Alabama

Vanderbilt (3-8, 1-6) at Tennessee (6-5, 4-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network — The Vols really struggled out of the gate this season, but have now won four games in a row. They will be hard to beat in this game. The Pick: Tennessee

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at LSU (11-0, 7-0), 6 p.m., ESPN — Since Ed Orgeron didn’t think beating Arkansas was worthy of a celebration maybe his Tigers can open their version of Club Dub after they beat the Aggies. Jimbo Fisher has the biggest buyout in college football and isn’t doing anything Kevin Sumlin wasn’t doing at much cheaper price. The Pick: LSU

Florida State (6-5, 4-4) at Florida (9-2, 6-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — Florida State is waiting to find out who will be the next head football coach in Tallahassee. The Gators have their man secured and have to feel good about direction of program. The Pick: Florida