SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks For Nov. 9

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has seven games on the slate this weekend including the big LSU at Alabama game.

The SEC’s last two undefeated teams will meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday with the winner almost certainly ranked No. 1 in most of the polls next week.

Last week, I went 5-1 missing only my pick of the Razorbacks beating Mississippi State.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times (Central) and networks.

Western Kentucky (5-4) at Arkansas (2-7, 0-6), 11 a.m., SEC Network — The Razorbacks will face former Hog quarterback Ty Storey. One has to wonder how many wins would Arkansas have this year had Storey and Connor Noland stayed instead of getting grad transfer quarterbacks? The Pick: Western Kentucky

Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4) at Florida (7-2, 4-2), 11 a.m., ESPN — The Gators lost a big game to Georgia last week. Vandy surprised most two week’s ago when they beat Missouri. The Pick: Florida

LSU (8-0, 4-0) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS — Who plays quarterback for Alabama may be the key to this game. It appears Tua Tagovailoa will be back this week. If so, it is hard to imagine the Tide losing at home. This could be one of the best games of the entire college football season. The Pick: Alabama

New Mexico State (0-8) at Ole Miss (3-6, 2-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network — The Rebels have lost three games in a row, but that will end on Saturday. New Mexico State is one of the worst teams in college football. The Pick: Ole Miss

Missouri (5-3, 2-2) at Georgia (7-1, 4-1), 6 p.m., ESPN — The Tigers haven’t won away from Columbia this season. They have now lost two games in a row including a headscratcher to Vanderbilt. The Pick: Georgia

Appalachian State (7-1) at South Carolina (4-5, 3-4), 6 p.m., ESPN2 — Appalachian State has defeated North Carolina, but is coming off a 24-21 loss to Georgia Southern. They are coached by Eli Drinkwitz. South Carolina will have to play very well to win this game. The Pick: South Carolina

Tennessee (4-5, 2-3) at Kentucky (4-4, 2-4), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — The winner of this game moves one step closer to bowl eligibility. Will Kentucky lose Mark Stoops to Florida State? Lots of questions coming up for SEC teams as far as coaching carousel. The Pick: Kentucky