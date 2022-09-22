FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and Texas A&M facing each other in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Last week, Kevin McPherson led the way at 11-1 only missing the Vanderbilt-Northern Illinois game. Ty Hudson and myself were 10-2. Dudley Dawson and John D. James were 9-3.

The Standings

Kevin McPherson 34-5

Ty Hudson 33-6

Dudley E. Dawson 32-7

John D. James 32-7

Otis Kirk 32-7

Week 4 Games, Networks, Kickoff Times (All CT)

Kent State at Georgia, ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Otis — Georgia is the best team in nation and right now appear hard to deny another national title. Pick: Georgia

Ty — UGA by much. Pick: Georgia

John — Do not see any reason why Georgia will not continue to roll. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — Sure appears to me that the Bulldogs have a really good shot at winning it all again. Kent State was down just 7-3 to Oklahoma at halftime earlier this season, but the Flashes gave up 24 points in the third quarter. I see that coming in the first quarter this week. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — Kent State the next group of luckless souls to feel the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs bite! Pick: Georgia

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Otis — The Hogs will run the ball against the Aggies much like App State did. Pick: Arkansas

Ty — What little we’ve seen of Max Johnson this season..he’s struggled (10/20 140yds 1td vs Mia), but if there was ever an opportunity for him to look like an All-American..this is it..Arkansas’s secondary has gotten off to a putrid start to the season ranking 131st in the country in pass yards allowed. Arkansas however will probably want to and be able to eat up plenty of clock with that very physical rushing offense of theirs and they’re more than capable of doing exactly that against the Aggies, A&M’s run defense has been vanilla at best so far this year, in their loss to Appalachian State they gave up 181yds on the ground and vs Miami it was 175 yds. No idea how this one plays out, but it feels like Arkansas is the better team. But with the Hogs secondary being as awful as it’s been..i could see this one going a number of different ways. Pick: Arkansas

John — This is a continuation of the Southwest Classic. The Hogs broke the losing streak last year. Going to be a war, But the Hogs make a statement and win their 4th game of the year. Pick: Arkansas

Dudley — The difference in these teams so far – the Razorbacks still find a way to win in their subpar game while the Aggies did not. A&M bounced back against Miami, but I don’t think they will be able to handle the rush this time. Pick: Arkansas

Kevin — Arkansas makes it back-to-back wins over the Aggies as Sam Pittman moves to 2-1 against Jimbo Fisher. Pick: Arkansas

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Otis — The Bulldogs have been playing well this season. They did run into a problem against LSU last week though. Pick: Mississippi State

Ty — Disappointing loss on the road for the Bulldogs, defensively maybe the team we’re still not talking enough about..give me the Bulldogs by 2-3 scores. Pick: Mississippi State

John — I really think State is the dark horse in the SEC. Pick: Mississippi State

Dudley — Marshall won at Notre Dame (26-21) and then Marshall lost at Bowling Green (34-31 in OT). But at 1-2, I can’t see the Big Green winning in Starkville against some mad Bulldogs, who got outscored 24-3 after halftime in a 31-16 loss at LSU. Pick: Mississippi State

Kevin — Mississippi State returns home after back-to-back road games for a bounce-back win over Bowling Green. Pick: Mississippi State

Missouri at Auburn, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Otis — Bryan Harsin’s seat was hot entering the season and a one-sided loss to Penn State didn’t help matters. Pick: Auburn

Ty — Both Tigers have been pretty underwhelming so far in 2022, but the Auburn Tigers are at home, have more talent and have Tank Bigsby. Pick: Auburn

John — This is a toss up game for me. Taking Missouri to take one on the road. Pick: Missouri

Dudley — Seems like a must-win deal for both. I love Missouri freshman Luther Burnett and his versatility, but my guess is it won’t be a Harsin hoedown, but still enough for the win. Pick: Auburn

Kevin — Missouri at Auburn, so going with the host Plainsmen in a yawn-fest. Pick: Auburn

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Florida at Tennessee, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Otis — This should be a very good game. When in doubt go with home team. Pick: Tennessee

Ty — Florida was all fluff after Utah win at home…Vols are a problem in the SEC east..Hooker and this offense has looked legit again this year..give me the Vols by double digits. Pick: Tennessee

John — Florida has been so up and down, Tennessee wins a close one here or in overtime. Pick: Tennessee

Dudley — The Vols are 10-point favorites at home against the Gators in what is the largest point spread in the series in 25 years. Florida has won a whopping 16 of the last 17 games between the two, but I’m seeing orange in this one. Pick: Tennessee.

Kevin — Florida at Tennessee is a marquee matchup as once again both programs are ranked, and Vols win at home as Heupel’s crew once again backs up the hype. Pick: Tennessee

Tulsa at Ole Miss, SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Otis — Ole Miss seems to be getting better each week. Been impressive. Pick: Ole Miss.

Ty — The Rebel…Bear…Landsharks…should coast easily over Tulsa, talk about a pitiful non-con schedule. Pick: Ole Miss

John — Ole Miss should have no problem with Tulsa. Over by the half. Pick: Ole Miss

Dudley — The Rebels are 3-0, coming off a 42-0 road thrashing of Georgia Tech, have feasted on. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin — Ole Miss remains unbeaten with a home win over Tulsa. Pick: Ole Miss

Northern Illinois at Kentucky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Otis — Kentucky has proven to be real so far. Impressive win over Florida earlier. Pick: Kentucky

Ty — Kentucky, they aren’t sexy, but good luck scoring on that nasty, stingy defense. Pick: Kentucky

John — Kentucky is on a roll playing very well. Kentucky hands down. Pick: Kentucky

Dudley — I thought the Huskies would take out Vanderbilt last week, but the Commodores stuck it to me. I’ll take the under appreciated Wildcats this time. Pick: Kentucky

Kevin — Northern Illinois might just give Kentucky fits, but we’ve got the Top 10-ranked Wildcats winning at home. Pick: Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Alabama, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Otis — Tide will roll. Pick: Alabama

Ty — Bama is Bama and well Vandy is Vandy..feel free to fill in the rest of this with your own imagination. Pick: Alabama

John — Another win for Bama. Probably over in the 1st quarter. Pick: Alabama

Dudley — Speaking of the ‘Dores, you have to give head coach Clark Lea a lot of credit for his team’s 3-1 start. But it’s a beauty, Clark, this Crimson Tide program. Pick: Alabama

Kevin — ‘Bama uses Vandy as a tuneup as the Tide roll in with their sites set on Arkansas in Fayetteville the following Saturday. Pick: Alabama

New Mexico at LSU, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Otis — LSU had impressive win over Mississippi State last week. Pick: LSU

Ty — Pretty sound defensive football by the Tigers so far..offense leaves much to be desired..but should handle New Mexico with few problems. Pick: LSU

John — Another toss up game. stepping out of the box and taking New Mexico Just have a feeling. Pick: New Mexico

Dudley — It was a huge comeback win over Mississippi State for new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly last week and it owes a big thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Aggies are 2-1 this season after being outscored 341-146 in last season’s 3-9 campaign. Pick: LSU

Kevin — After blowing a chance for a road win against Florida State in the season opener, LSU has blown out Souther and Mississippi State and the Tigers make it three in a row this week hosting New Mexico. Pick: LSU

Charlotte at South Carolina, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Otis — The Gamecocks get back on winning track. Pick: South Carolina

Ty — Gamecocks have a couple of meh non-con opponents coming up..should go into Oct 8th @ KY 3-2…but yeah..SC should take care of business here. Pick: South Carolina

John — Carolina gets back on the winning track, But I think it will be close. Pick: South Carolina

Dudley — Both of these teams have beaten Georgia State this season with Charlotte scoring with 17 seconds left in a 42-41 game in Atlanta last weekend. The Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer have a chance to get some frustration out in this one after losses to Arkansas (44-30) and Georgia (48-7). Pick: South Carolina

Kevin — South Carolina gets back in the win column against Charlotte after back-to-back SEC losses against Arkansas and Georgia. Pick: South Carolina