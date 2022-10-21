FAYETTEVILLE — It’s Week 8 in the SEC and there’s a light schedule with only five games on the schedule.

Last week, John D. James had a great week going 6-0 with his picks. Kevin McPherson was 5-1 only missing a perfect week by picking Florida to defeat LSU. Ty Hudson was 4-2, Dudley E. Dawson 3-3 and I went 2-4.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 59-10

Ty Hudson, 58-11

Dudley E. Dawson, 57-12

Otis Kirk, 56-13

John D. James, 53-16

This week’s games along with kickoff times (CT) and the network for each.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Otis — The Vols defeated Alabama and Nick Saban so I am sure UT Martin will be the next victim. Pick: Tennessee

Dudley — It would be normal for a letdown after the monumental win over Alabama, but this game was placed perfectly on the schedule. The Vols keep on rolling with a showdown looming at No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 5 likely deciding the SEC Eastern Division title. Pick: Tennessee

Ty — Possible Tennessee has a slight hangover..but shouldnt matter…Tenner by much. Pick: Tennessee

John — What can you say about Tennessee this year, What a great win last week over Alabama. Tennessee should win going away. Pick Tennessee

Kevin — No. 3 Tennessee is for real, Vols roll at home. Pick: Tennessee

Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — Man this could be a great game. I will be watching this. I am so tempted to go with LSU. Oh well why not? Pick: LSU

Dudley — The SEC’s showcase game for the week is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS with the unbeaten Rebels (7-0, 3-0) visiting Death Valley to face the Tigers (5-2, 3-1). LSU is coming off a win at Florida. An LSU win creates chaos in the SEC West. I love chaos. Pick: LSU

Ty — Ole Miss hasn’t faced a true road test yet this season..LSU who’s been a bit wonky this season so far (not necessarily in a bad way) this is a coin flip game…i just flipped said coin…and it says heads…so LSU it is. Pick: LSU

John — Both teams are coming off impressive wins last week. Ole Miss has continued to play solid Football, LSU has been up and down, LSU did show me something last week at Florida. Sticking with the Tigers. Pick: LSU

Kevin — Ole Miss falls from the unbeaten as LSU wins at home. Pick: LSU

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Missouri has had some close losses, but in this one they should get a win. Pick: Missouri

Dudley — Missouri (2-4, 0-3) has continue to play hard even though they are riding a three-game losing streak. Coming off a bye week, the Tigers break through. Pick: Missouri

Ty — Battle of the bottom dwellers of the SEC East…Mizz has been salty at home. Pick: Missouri

John — In a way Vanderbilt is all what we thought. Missouri does play well at home. Pick Missouri.

Kevin — Missouri holds off improved Vandy for home win. Pick: Missouri

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — Probably not the best time to play Saban after they lost to Tennessee. Pick: Alabama

Dudley — Both teams come into this one after losses. I think State is walking into a hornet’s next. Pick: Alabama

Ty — Crimson Tide isn’t losing two in a row…i feel like this will be a pretty good battle…but Bama should just out talent the Bulldogs..but beware of the Pirate.. Pick: Alabama

John — Both teams are coming off losses last week. This is rare, but State gives Alabama all its wants. Mississippi State gives Alabama their 2nd loss in a row. Knocks Alabama out of the National Championship race. Pick Mississippi State

Kevin — Bama bounces back with home win over Mississippi State. Pick: Alabama

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30, SEC Network

Otis — I am tempted, very tempted, to pick South Carolina in this. I said first week of season Texas A&M most overrated team in country when ranked No. 6. Pick: Texas A&M

Dudley — I was impressed with South Carolina’s win at Kentucky and I’m seeing a Beamer Ball win at home this week. Pick: South Carolina.

Ty — Has the feelings of a low scoring game..but Achane could have a big week for the Aggies. Pick: Texas A&M

John — When Carolina played the hogs in week 2 I really thought they had a good team and would win several games this year. Carolina did take down Kentucky a few weeks back. A&M is so inconsistent. Pick South Carolina

Kevin — Aggies pick up a road win at South Carolina. Pick: Texas A&M