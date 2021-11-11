SEC Picks, Networks and Kickoff Times For Week 11

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s hard to believe in some ways, but it’s already Week 11 in the SEC and once again some great games are on the slate.

Last week, I went 4-3 and among the games I missed was South Carolina blasting Florida. I didn’t see that coming. I am now 63-22 on the season.

This week’s picks, networks and kickoff times (all CT) for Week 11.

New Mexico State (1-8) at No. 2 Alabama (8-1, 5-1), 11 a.m., SEC Network

One Aggies team beat Alabama earlier this season, but you can rest assured this one won’t. Will be a blowout. The Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3) at No. 17 Auburn (6-3, 3-2), 11 a.m., ESPN

Should be a pretty good game, but the edge goes to Auburn since they are home. The Pick: Auburn

Samford (4-5) at Florida (4-5, 2-5), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

The Gators are struggling so much it’s hard to assume any game is an automatic win for them. The Pick: Florida

No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0) at Tennessee (5-4, 3-3), 2:30 p.m., CBS

This game may be a lot closer, at least for awhile, than people think. Vols are dangerous team. They are 3-2 at home. The Pick: Georgia

South Carolina (5-4, 2-4) at Missouri (4-5, 1-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network

The Gamecocks beat Florida handily last week in a surprise win. Missouri isn’t very good, but a little better at home. The Pick: Missouri

No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2) at No. 15 Ole Miss (7-2, 5-2), 6 p.m., ESPN

This should be a classic. Aggies on roll since losing to the Hogs. Ole Miss 5-0 in Oxford. The Pick: Texas A&M

Kentucky (6-3, 4-3) at Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5), 6 p.m., ESPN2

The Wildcats have come back to earth after hot start. Now have lost three in a row and are more like the team I thought they were. The Pick: Kentucky

No. 25 Arkansas (6-3, 2-3) at LSU (4-5, 2-4), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

LSU is 3-1 at home and Hogs are 0-2 on true road games. However one of those was Georgia who no one else has beaten and the Ole Miss game in Oxford could have gone either way. The Pick: Arkansas