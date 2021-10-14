SEC Picks, Networks and Kickoff Times for Week 7

FAYETTEVILLE — Some outstanding football games are on the slate in the SEC this week.

I went 5-2 last week on my picks missing the Hogs over Ole Miss and then one probably a lot of people missed Texas A&M defeating Alabama. I am not sure many saw that one coming. I am now 48-14 for the season.

This week’s picks, networks and kickoff times (all CT).

Auburn (4-2, 1-1) at No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2), 11 a.m., CBS

This will be a great game. Probably not as high scoring as the one last week, but just about as close. There’s a legit reason Sam Pittman wants the fans to create a homefield advantage. The Pick: Arkansas

No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2) at LSU (3-3, 1-2), 11 a.m., ESPN

The end is nearing for Ed Orgeron at LSU. Every star aligned for him in 2019 when LSU won the national championship. They had Joe Burrow at quarterback, Joe Brady coaching quarterbacks and an outstanding defensive coordinator plus some very talented wide receivers. The Pick: Florida

No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2) at Missouri (3-3, 0-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

The Aggies pulled the biggest upset in the nation to this point when they defeated Alabama. Missouri hasn’t been very good this season and Isaiah Spiller could have a great day against that defense. The Pick: Texas A&M

No. 11 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0) at No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 4-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Kentucky has been the biggest surprise to most in the SEC this season. They are good, very good in fact. They take an undefeated record to Georgia this weekend. So did Arkansas. Georgia is another level good. The Pick: Georgia

Vanderbilt (2-4. 0-2) at South Carolina (3-3, 0-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network

To be honest neither of these teams are very good. But the Gamecocks are much better than Vanderbilt. The Pick: South Carolina

No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) at Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

The Tide was upset by Texas A&M last Saturday in the biggest surprise in college football this fall. That probably isn’t good news for Mississippi State getting a mad Nick Saban’s team this weekend. The Pick: Alabama

No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) at Tennessee (4-2, 2-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

This is going to be another wild one like the Hogs and Rebels last weekend. Tennessee is showing an explosive offense as is Ole Miss. This is the toughest game to pick this weekend. The Pick: Tennessee