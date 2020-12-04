SEC Picks, Networks For Week 14 Including Arkansas at Missouri

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEC southeastern conference

FAYETTEVILLE — The regular season that many felt might not happen is nearing the end in the SEC.

This week will see six games on the slate. Last week I was 6-0 in my picks.

Here’s an attempt to duplicate that this week.

Arkansas (3-5) at Missouri (4-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Missouri is 3-1 at home and the Hogs are 1-3 on the road. The Tigers own a two-game winning streak while the Hogs have dropped their last pair. So easy win for Missouri? The Pick: Arkansas

Texas A&M (6-1) at Auburn (5-3), 11 a.m., ESPN

In all honesty, I wish this game was on at a different time. It may be the best game of the day. I would like to see this game, but obviously will be covering the Hogs. Auburn is 4-0 at home including help from the SEC referees. The Pick: Texas A&M

Florida (7-1) at Tennessee (2-5), 2:30 p.m., CBS

The Gators are on a collision course to play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Tennessee has been one of the biggest disappointments in the SEC this season. Florida lost its only game at Texas A&M, but the Vols are only 1-2 at home. The Pick: Florida

Vanderbilt (0-8) at Georgia (6-2), 3 p.m., SEC Network

The most one-sided game on the schedule this week. Georgia isn’t playing as well as they were earlier in the year, but it doesn’t matter this week. The Pick: Georgia

South Carolina (2-7) at Kentucky (3-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky is 2-2 at home and the Gamecocks only have won one game on the road. South Carolina has an interim coach and has really struggled this season. Kentucky should win this. The Pick: Kentucky

Alabama (8-0) at LSU (3-4), 7 p.m., CBS

The Tide should roll again in this one. LSU is 1-1 at home, but lost to Mississippi State. If they lost to the Bulldogs there then does anyone think they are going to beat the Tide? Nick Saban beat COVID-19 like it was an SEC opponent and will be back this week. The Pick: Alabama

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play