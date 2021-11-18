SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times for Week 12

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 10 games on the schedule this week with many of the teams going outside the conference for a game.

The headliner this week is No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama. As far as last week, I went 6-2 on my predictions. For the season I am 69-24.

This week’s predictions (all kickoff times CT).

Charleston Southern (4-5) at No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 8-0), 11 a.m., ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Georgia will be 11-0 after this blowout win. The Pick: Georgia

Prairie View (7-2) at No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3), 11 a.m., ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Prairie View is better than several of these schools playing against an SEC team this week, but no match for the Aggies. The Pick: Texas A&M

Tennessee State (5-5) at No. 25 Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

The Bulldogs defeated Auburn last week. The Pick: Mississippi State

New Mexico State (1-9) at Kentucky (7-3, 5-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

The good news for New Mexico State is it probably won’t be worse than last week’s 59-3 loss to Alabama, but the bad news is it’s still an SEC school and it will get ugly. The Pick: Kentucky

No. 21 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) at No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas and Alabama both had very close games with LSU the past two weeks. Arkansas beat Texas A&M and Alabama lost to them. This game could be much closer than some expect. The Pick: Alabama

Florida (5-5, 2-5) at Missouri (5-5, 2-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Florida and Missouri were both expected to be better this year than they are, but the Gators are a real mystery team. They almost beat Alabama and now struggle to beat anyone. The Pick: Missouri

Auburn (6-4, 3-3) at South Carolina (5-5, 2-5), 6 p.m., ESPN

This could be a good game too. Auburn let a big lead slip away against Mississippi State and lost. South Carolina blasted Florida recently. The Pick: Auburn

Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) at No. 12 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss has been on a roll since narrowly beating Arkansas in Oxford. They will get an easy win this week. The Pick: Ole Miss

South Alabama (5-5) at Tennessee (5-5, 3-4), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

South Alabama isn’t a bad team. They aren’t going to win this game though. The Pick: Tennessee

UL Monroe (4-6) at LSU (4-6, 2-5), 8 p.m., ESPN2

UL Monroe does own a win over Liberty. LSU will likely give Ed Orgeron his final win at the school this game since the next one is against Texas A&M. The Pick: LSU

