SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times For Week 5

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Southeastern Conference

FAYETTEVILLE — Week 5 in the SEC has some of the best games all season on the schedule including Arkansas at Georgia.

Last week I was 7-1 missing my Missouri pick to beat Boston College. For the season I am now 39-8.

This week’s picks (CT on kickoffs)

No. 8 Arkansas (4-0) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

This should be a classic. The Bulldogs are the heavy favorites. If Arkansas can hang around until the fourth quarter in this one anything can happen. The Pick: Georgia

Tennessee (2-2) at Missouri (2-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

This game is basically a tossup. Missouri is a better team when at home. They should be able to find a way to win this one. The Pick: Missouri

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Each year it seems Ole Miss plays the Tide about as well as anyone does. This year will be no different. The Pick: Alabama

Troy (2-2) at South Carolina (2-2), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

The Gamecocks step outside the SEC for this one. Both teams have the same record, but I expect the home team to get a W here. The Pick: South Carolina

No. 10 Florida (3-1) at Kentucky (4-0), 5 p.m., ESPN

The Gators lost a narrow decision to Alabama or both these teams would be undefeated. Kentucky is at home and what a win this would be for them. The Pick: Florida

Mississippi State (2-2) at No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1), 6 p.m., SEC Network

The Aggies were tripped up by the Hogs last week. They will be home and ready to take on the Bulldogs. The Pick: Texas A&M

UConn (0-5) at Vanderbilt (1-3), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

These are two teams not that good. I have to go with the home team here. The Pick: Vanderbilt

No. 22 Auburn (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 8 p.m., ESPN

Auburn had a scare last week. LSU was getting a little revenge by beating Mississippi State. This is going to be a good game. The Pick: LSU

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories