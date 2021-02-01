SEC Power Rankings (2/1/21): League tops Big 12 in the Challenge, 5-4

LITTLE ROCK — My weekly SEC Power Rankings(2/1/2021): It took a non-conference opponent to snap No. 9 Alabama’s 10-game winning streak, but nonetheless the SEC won the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday, 5-4, with Florida and Tennessee headlining the league’s success with wins over ranked teams.

1. Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 11 … the Tide started with a hard-fought 70-59 mid-week win over Kentucky, giving the Tide a rare season sweep over Big Blue, but a stingy Oklahoma defense in a 66-61 Sooners’ win held ‘Bama to its second lowest point total of the season … the most productive three-point-shooting, 5-guard backcourt in the league hit a few bumps in the road last week but the Tide remain well ahead in the loss column of several teams that have three league defeats while jostling for second place … ‘Bama hosts LSU on Wednesday before playing at Missouri on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 1.

tie 2. Florida (10-4, 6-3 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 18 … the Gators are all of a sudden the hottest team in the league with four straight wins, including two last week — 78-71 over Vanderbilt followed by 85-80 at No. 11 West Virginia … no Keyontae Johnson, no problem as Scottie Lewis rejoined the team and totaled 17 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds combined in the two wins … guards Tre Mann, Noah Locke, and Tyree Appleby (of Jacksonville, Ark.) continue to thrive as a trio of starting guards as they combined for 79 points, 24 rebounds, and 20 assists in the two wins, while junior big man Colin Castleton recorded a team-high 21 points in the victory over the Mountaineers … the Gators host South Carolina on Wednesday before playing at LSU on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 4.

tie 2. Tennessee (12-3, 5-3 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 10 … after losing back-to-back games week before last, the Vols bounced back for a 56-53 mid-week win over Mississippi State followed by a convincing 90-61 victory over No. 15 Kansas on Saturday … the Vols got back to playing their trademark suffocating defense that was missing in losses against Florida and Missouri … senior wing Yves Pons combined for 30 points and 6 rebounds in the two home wins … big man John Fulkerson continues to be a plus in the paint at both ends of the floor, and a collection of big guards makes Tennessee one of the toughest personnel matchups in college basketball … the Vols will play at Ole Miss on Tuesday and at Kentucky on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 3.

4. Missouri (11-3, 4-3 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 30 … the Tigers split the week — an 88-82 loss at Auburn followed by a come-form-behind 102-98 overtime victory over TCU on Saturday … guard Xavier Pinson drained a three-pointer with 3 seconds remaining to send the Tigers to OT against the Frogs, then Pinson dropped in 7 more points in the extra period to push Mizzou into the winner’s circle … Pinson finished with 36 points and 4 assists while senior big man Jeremiah Tilmon had 33 points and 11 rebounds … the road loss against Auburn was a rare slip-up away from home as Mizzou holds an impressive 5-2 record away from home … the Tigers will host Kentucky on Tuesday before hosting Alabama on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 2.

5. LSU (11-5, 6-3 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 38 … the Tigers won at Texas A&M, 78-66, in the mid-week before fumbling a 7-point lead with 1:14 remaining at home in a 76-71 loss against No. 10 Texas Tech … guards Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart were scoring machines last week at they combined for 102 points (including 14-of-38 shooting from 3) in the two games … sophomore Trendon Watford has been playing point forward for LSU, but he had a forgettable game against the Red Raiders with only 4 points (on 2-of-11 field goal shooting and 0-of-2 from the line) and 4 rebounds … the Tigers have won only once in their past four outings, yet they find themselves tied with the Gators for second place in the league … LSU plays at Alabama on Wednesday before hosting Florida on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 5.

6. Arkansas (13-5, 5-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 32 … the Hogs had won three consecutive games counting their impressive 74-59 mid-week victory over Ole Miss, but an 81-77 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday dropped Arkansas to 0-5 in games played against the NCAA NET Top 50 … the matchup between freshmen guards Moses Moody and Cade Cunningham — teammates and roomates the previous two seasons at high school powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) — lived up to its billing as the two combined to score an efficient 38 points, and though both hit big buckets in the last 5 minutes of the game it was Cunningham and his Cowboys who made the winning plays in the closing seconds for the win … Moody, a Little Rock native, leads Arkansas in scoring (16.6 points per game); fellow freshman guard Devo Davis of Jacksonville, Ark., has come on to average 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in the Razorbacks’ last seven games; and senior combo forward Justin Smith has been steady and productive since returning from ankle surgery 5 games ago … the Hogs host Mississippi State on Tuesday before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 6.

7. Auburn (10-8, 4-5 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 61 … the Tigers split games last week, picking up a Quad-1 win over Missouri, 88-82, at home followed by a feisty loss at No. 2 Baylor, 84-72 … Auburn has won 4 of its last 6 games, in large part due to the play of freshman guard Sharife Cooper who hit Mizzou with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists followed by tagging Baylor for 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists … sophomore wing Allen Flanigan of Little Rock continues to have a strong season as he is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, and freshman forward Chris Moore of West Memphis, Ark., notched a career-high 11 points in the win over Missouri … talented freshman guard Justin Powell (concussion protocol) has been out of the lineup for 4 weeks … Auburn hosts Georgia on Tuesday and Ole Miss on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 7.

8. Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 75 … the Wildcats played only once last week — a 70-59 road loss against Alabama — before their weekend game against No. 5 Texas was canceled due to covid-19 protocols … Kentucky’s season has been a true rollercoaster as the ‘Cats started 1-6 in non-conference play before winning their first three league games only to go 1-4 in their most-recent stretch of SEC play … it’s a forgettable season in Lexington, but credit Big Blue for battling admirably at ‘Bama before falling in the end … Kentucky won’t get any scheduling breaks this week as it plays at Missouri on Tuesday before hosting Tennessee on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 7.

9. Georgia (10-6, 3-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 108 … the ‘Dogs were drummed at South Carolina, 83-59, before bouncing back for a 71-61 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday while earning a season sweep against the Rebels … sophomores Toumani Camara (10 points and 8 rebounds) and Sahvir Wheeler (13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds) led the way in the win over Ole Miss … freshman guard K.D. Johnson continues to be a bright spot for the Bulldogs as he led the team with 14 points and 4 rebounds in the loss at South Carolina … like most of his Georgia squads since coming to Athens, Tom Crean’s team is young and dangerous but once again finds itself in the bottom tier of the league … the ‘Dogs will play at Auburn on Tuesday before hosting Vanderbilt on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 11.

10. Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 76 … OM went 0-2 with double-digit-margin losses last week — 74-59 at Arkansas followed by 71-61 at Georgia on Saturday … it was a disappointing follow-up to going 2-0 the previous week with double-digit-margin wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M … the zone defense that was working so well did not do enough to slow down the Hogs or ‘Dogs last week, but the guard combo of Davonte Shuler and Jarkel Joiner are consistent silver linings in another mediocre season in Oxford … Ole Miss hosts Tennessee on Tuesday before playing at Auburn on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 9.

11. Mississippi State (10-8, 4-5 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 82 … the ‘Dogs were close in a 56-53 loss at Tennessee before coming home to demolish a shorthanded Iowa State squad, 95-56, on Saturday … talented sophomore guard duo Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart combined for 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while forward Tolu Smith had 16 points and 7 rebounds in the win over the Cyclones … it was a timely win, too, as MSU had lost three consecutive games … the Bulldogs have been an enigma with a 3-point win over Florida and that close loss at Tennessee serving as contrasts to home losses against Texas A&M and Ole Miss … MSU will play at Arkansas on Tuesday and at South Carolina on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 10.

12. South Carolina (4-6, 2-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 107 … the Gamecocks split games last week — an 83-59 thrashing of Georgia before a 93-81 loss at previous league-winless Vanderbilt on Saturday — as they are 1-4 in their last 5 outings … junior wing Keyshawn Bryant dunked his way to a game-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds in the win over Georgia, and junior guard AJ Lawson led the team with 21 points in the loss at Vandy … no other SEC team has had as many games postponed or canceled due to covid-19 as Carolina has, and it will be interesting see how many, if any, games USC-E will be allowed to make up … Carolina plays at Florida on Wednesday before hosting Mississippi State on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 12.

13. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 131 … the Aggies split games last week — a 78-66 home loss against LSU followed by a 68-61 road win over Kansas State on Saturday that snapped a 3-game losing streak … the Aggies are a grinding, low-scoring crew, so having four players score in double figures — Emanuel Miller, Savion Flagg, Andre Gordon, and Jay Jay Chandler — in the win over K-State was a real treat … Miller is by far the best player for TA&M as he averages 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game … the Aggies host Vanderbilt on Wednesday before playing at Arkansas on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 13.

14. Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 148 … the Commordores are finally on the board with a league win thanks to a 93-81 victory over visiting South Carolina on Saturday that halted a 6-game losing streak, and the Commodores were competitive in a 78-71 road loss against league heavyweight Florida earlier in the week … sophomore point guard Scotty Pippen, Jr., is having an SEC Player of the Year kind of season if such a thing is fathomable on a team that has been camping at the very bottom of the 14-team conference for years … Pippen had 32 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds at Florida before striking for 23 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds in the win over the Gamecocks … talented sophomore forward Dylan Disu returned to the lineup last week and averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in the two games, while senior guard Maxwell Evans poured in a game-high 29 points in the win over Carolina … does the win help simmer tensions in Nashville between head coach Jerry Stackhouse and the local media? The ‘Dores are set to play at Texas A&M on Wednesday before and at Georgia on Saturday …previous ranking: No. 14.