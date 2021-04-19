SEC Power Rankings: Top Three Remain Same Including Hogs at Top

FAYETTEVILLE — Another wild weekend in the SEC has produced some changes in the Power Rankings though not at the top.
Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are still occupying the top three spots. But after that some shifting took place.
SEC Power Rankings
- Arkansas (30-6, 11-4) — The Razorbacks hosted Texas A&M for three games and the Hogs won two. They took an easy win in Game 1 on Saturday, then won a close one in the nightcap on Saturday before falling by one run on Sunday.
- Vanderbilt (28-6, 11-4) — Vandy took two of the three games against Tennessee and are tied with the Hogs for the best record in SEC. The two don’t play in the regular season this year which is a shame.
- Mississippi State (27-8, 10-5) — The Bulldogs hosted Ole Miss and took two of the three games to stay on Arkansas’ heels in the West. The Hogs sweeping Mississippi State in Starkville earlier in season could prove to be the difference in the standings.
- Tennessee (29-8, 10-5) — The Vols won one of three against Vandy and move from fifth to fourth. Them and Ole Miss don’t play during the regular season and that would be an outstanding series.
- Ole Miss (26-10, 9-6) — They won one game against Mississippi State this past weekend and probably shouldn’t have been moved down since the previous week they won one against Arkansas which is same as Vols did against Vandy. But they do have one more loss than Vols.
- South Carolina (24-10, 10-5) — The Gamecocks remain No. 6 this week. They took two of three against LSU and will get a chance to make a big move this week when they play host to Arkansas for three games.
- Florida (25-11, 9-6) — The Gators stay No. 7 this week. They swept Missouri and will be at Auburn this upcoming weekend. They got swept at South Carolina and that is going to haunt them for awhile in the standings.
- Alabama (22-13, 7-8) — The Tide moves ahead of Kentucky this week, but that could be a short change. Alabama will be at Kentucky this week for a three-game series. But Alabama moved up because they started slowly and are coming on now.
- Georgia (23-12, 7-8) — The Bulldogs are also starting to make moves. They took two of three the previous weekend against Vanderbilt and then did the same to Kentucky this weekend. So they are on the move upward.
- Kentucky (22-11, 7-8) — The Wildcats are 2-7 in their last nine SEC games so they are moving in the wrong direction. They will host Alabama this weekend with a chance to turn things around.
- LSU (21-14, 4-11) — Lost two of three to South Carolina after winning the series against Kentucky the previous weekend 2-1. LSU is at Ole Miss this weekend and then hosts Arkansas the following weekend. If they are going to make a strong push now is time to do it.
- Missouri (11-23, 4-11) — They are staying ahead of Texas A&M since they won two of three against them. But since winning that series they are 1-5 having been swept by Florida this past weekend.
- Texas A&M (21-17, 4-11) — The Aggies took a win against Arkansas in three games in Fayetteville and had a chance to win another one. The 11-10 win over the Hogs on Sunday broke a seven-game SEC losing streak. They will host Tennessee for three this weekend.
- Auburn (14-18, 2-13) — They did pick up a win against Alabama this weekend and then lost two one-run decisions to the Tide. Auburn is competitive in many of the games they have lost. They fell to Arkansas 6-5 twice and to Mississippi State once by the same score.