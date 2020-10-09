SEC Predictions, Week 3

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — Just as in Week 1 I was correct on six of the seven picks last week.

Once again it was Mississippi State that tripped me up. I am 12-2 with both incorrect picks being Mississippi State. I had them losing to LSU, they won, and then I had them beating the Hogs and they lost.

Here’s this week’s picks (all times are Central).

Arkansas (1-1) at Auburn (1-1), 3 p.m., ESPN

This should be an interesting game. Both teams lost to Georgia. The Hogs are hoping to hand Chad Morris another setback on offense. The Pick: Arkansas

Florida (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 11 a.m., ESPN

The Aggies struggled to beat Vanberbilt and then got beat handily by Alabama. Florida has looked good so far. The Pick: Florida

LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2), 11 a.m., SEC Alternate

LSU didn’t look good in its opener against Mississippi State, but bounced back to blast Vandy. Missouri has had a tough schedule so far. They did catch a break with this game being moved to Columbia instead of Baton Rouge due to the weather. The Pick: LSU

South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Someone will win for the first time this season. Vandy needs to play like it played against Texas A&M. South Carolina is a dangerous team when they are clicking. The Pick: South Carolina

Tennessee (2-0) at Georgia (2-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

The Vols have rebounded from a nightmarish start to the 2019 season. They are one of the hottest teams in the nation. I suspect Georgia will expose them some in this game. The Pick: Georgia

Alabama (2-0) at Ole Miss (1-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

As I predicted here they would do, Ole Miss went to Kentucky and won. Lane Kiffin is a very good coach. But they are playing the Tide this week. The Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State (1-1) at Kentucky (0-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

The best news Kentucky could ever ask for I am picking the Bulldogs in this game. I haven’t hit a correct prediction on Mississippi State yet and probably won’t this week. The Pick: Mississippi State