SEC Predictions, Week 4

FAYETTEVILLE — COVID-19 is causing issues in the SEC this week with two games postponed and always the possibility of more.

LSU at Florida and then Vanderbilt at Missouri have both been postponed. Ole Miss is having some issues with it as well, but as of this article the game is still on. The SEC will get test results back today so that could obviously change. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has COVID as Georgia comes to town.

I was 12-2 entering last week, but got rocked by the results. I finished 3-4 with my picks. As usual and as predicted I missed the Mississippi State game. I had them beating Kentucky. Half my six misses are Mississippi State.

I had Hogs beating Auburn, LSU beating Missouri and Florida downing Texas A&M. I did correctly say that Georgia would beat Tennessee by a double-digit margin, had Alabama beating Ole Miss and South Carolina topping Vanderbilt.

I am going to try and do a little better this week with five games still scheduled as of now.

The Predictions (all times are Central).

Ole Miss (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

I keep hearing the Arkansas defense can’t stop the Ole Miss offense. That may be true, but can Ole Miss’ defense stop Arkansas’ offense? It could be a game where video-type numbers are put on the scoreboard. The Pick: Arkansas

Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m., ESPN

This should be a pair of 1-2 teams playing, but Auburn benefitted from a bad ruling to defeat Arkansas last week. They probably won’t need any late help from the officials in this one. The Pick: Auburn

Kentucky (1-2) at Tennessee (2-1), 11 a.m., SEC Network

The Vols have looked good this year except when they played Georgia. The Georgia defense has a way of making all teams look bad. The Pick: Tennesssee

Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi State (1-2), 3 p.m., ESPN

The Bulldogs have done the opposite of what I pick each week. The Aggies surprised me beating Florida. Mississippi State fans should love this pick. The Pick: Texas A&M

Georgia (3-0) at Alabama (3-0), 7 p.m., CBS

The game of the year in the SEC. This is very likely the two best teams in the SEC. I hate that Saban can’t be on the sideline. Like him or hate him, but you have to respect greatness. He is a great coach. think Georgia wins this game, but I can’t pick against the Tide in Tuscaloosa. The Pick: Alabama