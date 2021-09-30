SEC Releases MBB TV Schedule/Times

Arkansas and the SEC announced the Razorbacks’ 2021-22 television schedule and start times Thursday afternoon. The Razorbacks will once again play on CBS, has nine games scheduled on the ESPN family of networks and 12 contests set for the SEC Network, including seven of the Razorbacks’ first eight SEC games and three non-conference games.

After a six-year hiatus from CBS, the Razorbacks will now play a home game on the network for the second straight year, hosting Kentucky on Feb. 26 at 1:00 pm (CT).

Games on the ESPN family of networks include at LSU (ESPN2/U) on Jan. 15, home versus West Virginia at 1:00 pm on ESPN/2 as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, at Georgia (ESPN2/U) on Feb. 2, versus Auburn (ESPN/2) on Feb. 8, at Alabama (ESPN/2) on Feb. 12, versus Tennessee (ESPN/2) on Feb. 19, at Florida (ESPN/2) on Feb. 22, versus LSU (ESPN2/U) on Mar. 2 and at Tennessee (ESPN/2) to close the regular season on Mar. 5.

Games on the SEC Network are Penn (Nov. 28), Charlotte (Dec. 7), Elon (Dec. 21), at Mississippi State (Dec. 29), Vanderbilt (Jan. 4), at Texas A&M (Jan. 8), Missouri (Jan. 8), South Carolina (Jan. 18), Texas A&M (Jan. 22), at Ole Miss (Jan. 26), Mississippi State (Feb. 5) and at Missouri (Feb. 15).

As a reminder, both of Arkansas’ games at the Hall of Fame Classic (Nov. 22-23) will be shown on either ESPNEWS or ESPN2.

2021-22 Arkansas Men’s Basketball Television Schedule

All times listed are Central Time

Nov. 22 Monday vs Kansas State Kansas City, Mo. ESPNEWS 8:00 pm

Nov. 23 Tuesday vs Cincinnati/Illinois Kansas City, Mo. ESPNEWS/2 6 / 8:30 pm

Nov. 28 Sunday Penn Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 3:00 pm

Dec. 7 Tuesday Charlotte Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 8:00 pm

Dec. 21 Tuesday Elon Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 6:00 pm

Dec. 29 Wednesday at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. SEC Network 8:00 pm

Jan. 4 Tuesday Vanderbilt Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 7:30 pm

Jan. 8 Saturday at Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas SEC Network Noon

Jan. 12 Wednesday Missouri Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 8:00 pm

Jan. 15 Saturday at LSU Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2/U TBD

Jan. 18 Tuesday South Carolina Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 6:00 pm

Jan. 22 Saturday Texas A&M Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 7:30 pm

Jan. 26 Wednesday at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. SEC Network 6:00 pm

Jan. 29 Saturday West Virginia Bud Walton Arena ESPN/2 1:00 pm

Feb. 2 Wednesday at Georgia Athens, Ga. ESPN2/U 6:00 pm

Feb. 5 Saturday Mississippi State Bud Walton Arena SEC Network 7:30 pm

Feb. 8 Tuesday Auburn Bud Walton Arena ESPN/2 6:00 pm

Feb. 12 Saturday at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. ESPN/2 11:00 am

Feb. 15 Tuesday at Missouri Columbia, Mo. SEC Network 8:00 pm

Feb. 19 Saturday Tennessee Bud Walton Arena ESPN/2 1 pm or 3 pm

Feb. 22 Tuesday at Florida Gainesville, Fla. ESPN/2 6:00 pm

Feb. 26 Saturday Kentucky Bud Walton Arena CBS 1:00 pm

Mar. 2 Wednesday LSU Bud Walton Arena ESPN2/U 8:00 pm

Mar. 5 Saturday at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN/2 11 am of 1 pm