FAYETTEVILLE -- If there was ever a time for the University of Arkansas athletes on the football team to slack off academically it was probably the spring semester that was just completed.

Arkansas suffered through another 2-10 season, changed head coaches and brought in a new staff with one exception among the on-field assistants. Then, the students were sent home roughly halfway through the spring semester due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The athletes and students at the UA had to finish the semester online which included, for most, moving back home in the middle of it all.