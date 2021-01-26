SEC Runner Of The Week Honor For Lauren Gregory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Razorback Lauren Gregory earned co-SEC Runner of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office Tuesday, following her collegiate-leading performance of 9:01.44 to win the 3,000m this past weekend.

In leading an Arkansas sweep of the top six places in the Wooo Pig Classic race, Gregory’s time currently ranks fifth on the 2021 world list as she finished eight seconds ahead of teammate Logan Morris, who moved to No. 8 on the Razorback all-time list with a 9:09.45.

Gregory’s career best of 8:55.97, set in 2019, ranks third on the Arkansas all-time list as does her mile best of 4:32.92, also from 2019.

Splits for Gregory in her victory included 2:58.51, 3:05.62 [6:04.13], and 2:57.31. She covered the final two laps in 68.64 and produced a 33.64 on the final 200m.

The Razorback Invitational, held on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30, is the next home meet for No. 1 Arkansas.

SEC Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors – Jan. 26, 2021

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Lauren Gregory, Arkansas

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Madi Malone, Auburn

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Abby O’Donoghue, LSU

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Talitha Diggs, Florida