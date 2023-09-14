FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 11 games on the slate this week with some conference action starting.
Here’s a look at the SEC schedule for Week 3.
LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Kansas State at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
South Carolina at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Alabama at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ABC
UL Monroe at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and SEC Network+
Vanderbilt at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
BYU at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Akron at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Prediction:
Arkansas 35 – BYU 21