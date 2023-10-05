FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will once again have an action-packed Saturday with first place in both the East and West at stake with Alabama at Texas A&M along with Kentucky at Georgia.

The action starts at 11 a.m. and concludes with a 6:30 p.m. game between the Hogs and Ole Miss. Here’s how to watch each game and predictions for the Hogs and Ole Miss.

LSU (3-2, 2-1) at Missouri (5-0, 1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

Western Michigan (2-3) at Mississippi State (2-3, 0-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Alabama (4-1, 2-0) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt (2-4. 0-2) at Florida (3-2, 1-1), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) at Georgia (5-0, 2-0), 6 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) at Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas – Ole Miss Score Predictions

Otis Kirk — Ole Miss 45 – Arkansas 34

Jason Pattyson — Ole Miss 48 – Arkansas 28

Dudley E. Dawson – Ole Miss 38 – Arkansas 17

Drake Priddy – Ole Miss 38 – Arkansas 27

John D. James – Arkansas 38 – Ole Miss 36