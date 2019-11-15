SEC Schedule, Kickoff Times and Networks for Each Game This Week

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, right, and Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason meet on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 66-38. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has a bye this week, but there’s several games around the SEC that will be of interest.

Last week, I went 5-2 with my picks. I didn’t have LSU defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa and also missed the Appalachian State victory over South Carolina.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times and networks for each of the games. All kickoff times are central.

Alabama (8-1, 5-1) at Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4), 11 a.m., ESPN — The Tide lost at home which is unusual, but it was to a very good LSU team. They should get back on the winning track this week. The Pick: Alabama

Florida (8-2, 5-2) at Missouri (5-4, 2-3), 11 a.m., CBS — While this has been a disappointing season for Missouri the one thing they have been good at is winning at home. They are undefeated at home and winless on the road. Florida is the better team in this game. The Pick: Florida

Georgia (8-1, 5-1) at Auburn (7-2, 4-2), 2:30 p.m., CBS — This is a huge game for both teams. Georgia needs to win to stay alone at top of SEC East. Auburn needs to win considering they still have Alabama to play. Auburn fans be happy with 8-4 record? The Pick: Auburn

Kentucky (4-5, 2-5) at Vanderbilt (2-7, 1-5), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network — This is the two teams at the bottom of the SEC East. Kentucky should win it though Vanderbilt has potential to steal this one. The Pick: Kentucky

LSU (9-0, 5-0) at Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4), 6 p.m., ESPN — LSU is Arkansas’ next opponent. They are playing to be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season. They are coming off a big win over Alabama. The Pick: LSU

South Carolina (3-4, 4-6) at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2), 6:30, SEC Network — It appeared Will Muschamp’s program had turned the corner after they upset Georgia in Athens, but they have since stumbled a few times. The Aggies need this win since they have Georgia and LSU remaining on the schedule. The Pick: Texas A&M