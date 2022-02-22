BIRMINGHAM – SEC weekly honors were earned by a pair of Razorbacks from their respective performances in the Arkansas Qualifier this past weekend. Amon Kemboi shared SEC Runner of the Week while Elias Schreml collected SEC Freshman of the Week.

Kemboi posted a time of 7:42.29 as runner-up in the 3,000m, which ranks him No. 4 performer and performance on the collegiate all-time list. When including outdoor marks, Kemboi ranks No. 6 collegian all-time. On the UA all-time list Kemboi moved from No. 8 to No. 2 and is just behind Alistair Cragg (7:38.59).

Finishing behind Kemboi in the race was Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo, who posted a time of 7:43.61 that rank No. 9 on the all-time collegiate list.

On the current collegiate list for 2022, Kemboi ranks third in the 3,000m and he leads the SEC in both the 3,000m and 5,000m heading into the SEC Indoor Championships.

Schreml anchored the Arkansas distance medley relay to a school record time of 9:24.56 with a 3:57.01 split on the 1,600m leg. The Razorbacks were fifth in the high caliber race, becoming the eighth fastest school in history while occupying No. 11 on the all-time world list and No. 10 on the all-time collegiate list.

Arkansas smashed the previous school record of 9:28.35 set in 2009.

Prior to being part of a school record effort in the relay, Schreml clocked a 3:57.85 as runner-up in the Razorback Invitational. The performance ranks No. 10 on the UA all-time list.

SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors – Feb. 22, 2022

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Ole Miss DMR

The Ole Miss quartet of John Rivera Jr. (1200m; 2:51.4), Jacob Lough (400m; 48.7), Tiarnan Crorken (800m; 1:47.4) and Mario Garcia Romo (mile; 3:54.1) finished second in one of the fastest distance medley relay races in NCAA history at an SEC-leading 9:21.94. It was the sixth-fastest time in NCAA history on all-conditions list (run on Notre Dame’s oversized track). The time ranks third in the NCAA in 2022.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Bobby Colantonio Jr., Alabama

Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio won the weight throw at the LSU Twilight with a mark of 23.70 meters, his fourth win of the season coming with a throw better 22.50-or-better. Each of his winning throws is at least a meter better than the next best thrower in the SEC.

