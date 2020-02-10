Second Straight Game in OT, Second Straight Loss for Hog Hoops: Kevin McPherson’s Recap from Columbia

Story by Drew Amman:

Columbia, MO-

Hogville.Net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson made the trip to Mizzou Arena where Arkansas lost 83-79 in overtime to the Missouri Tigers. That followed a 79-76 loss in OT Tuesday to 11th-ranked Auburn at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas did a poor job taking care of the ball in the first half committing ten turnovers in their 7th loss of the season.

McPherson points out the ‘sloppy, sluggish’ start for the Hogs and even though Arkansas had five players in double figures, the Razorbacks dropped to 1-3 in overtime games this season.

McPherson praised Reggie Chaney for his double-double effort and the spark he provided, scoring 17 points, while grabbing eleven rebounds.

As a team, Arkansas is playing without Isaiah Joe who had surgery Tuesday after battling inflammation in his right knee. The Hogs finished 3-14 from three, while the Tigers connected on three of sixteen attempts from behind the arc. Mizzou hit 34 out of 44 from the free throw line and outrebounded Arkansas 52-35.

The last three losses for the Hogs have come by a combined nine points. They tip-off at 6 Tuesday Night at Tennessee. While Arkansas is 16-7 overall, 4-6 in the SEC, the Vols sit 13-10 overall, five and five in the league. The game at Thompson-Boling Arena will air on the SEC Network. Arkansas has dropped five of its last seven this season.