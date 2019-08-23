Seven Hogs Land on Senior Bowl Watch List

Mobile, AL-

As pre-draft events go, the Senior Bowl is on a big stage and seven Razorbacks are on the Watch List. Tight End Cheyenne O’Grady, Offensive Lineman Colton Jackson, Linebacker Scoota Harris, Running Back Devwah Whaley, Offensive Lineman Austin Capps, Receiver Deon Stewart and Defensive Lineman Sosa Agim have all been recognized. With seven Hogs on the list, Arkansas is tied for seventh-best for the highest number of of players considered. Stewart is out with a season-ending ACL Injury.

The Senior Bowl is January 25th, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.