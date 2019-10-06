Several Hog Recruits In-House at Barnhill Arena Saturday: Get the Latest from Kevin McPherson

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Here is our latest Q and A on Hoops Recruiting.

Drew Amman: “What’s going on. We are back here on the show talking about Hog Hoops and of course the Razorbacks had a lot of visitors there for the Red/White game on Saturday at Barnhill Arena. Kevin McPherson fromHogville.net with us. Kevin let’s talk about the Davonte Davis 2020 class. He decommitted from Oklahoma State.

Kevin McPherson: “He did on Tuesday. So four days later he finds himself on campus. He was at the Red/White game at Barnhill Arena which was really a unique experience for him. But he also got to meet with Eric Musselman the Head Hog and some of the Arkansas coaches as well as talk to some of the players who get to tour the performance center of the basketball Performance Center. But he said the visit went well. He said that Musselman shared his vision with him for him. If he were to join the program basically as a point guard, 6-4 big point guard that has a lot of not only great court awareness and vision as a facilitator but he can also get to the basket and finish. So you know when you watch that Red/White game yesterday and see all the interaction between guards and bigs and pick and roll, pick and pop and the guards looking for driving angles. Davis said that Musselman really talked to him about that aspect of the game and where he’d see that as a strength in his game if he were to be a Razorback. So you know he’s got an offer from Texas Tech already on Friday. I know Oregon, Ole Miss and some other schools are interested. He told me he may wait to sign in the late period. We’ll see where this goes and if he comes back to Arkansas for another visit. “

Drew Amman: “Alright what’s up with Jaylin Williams? I know he’s got quite the offer sheet. Couple of guys a couple of schools in there as well as Arkansas. Obviously you got Auburn and Texas Texas A&M for Jaylin.”

Kevin McPherson: “Yeah. He said he had a good time. He was also at the Red/White game. He was impressed with the whole atmosphere. But he did say that he’s got an official visit now scheduled with Auburn for November 1-3, that weekend. So with the early signing period in mid-November we’ll see if he tries to get visits scheduled with Arkansas and Texas A&M. He told me he’s going to. And then we also see how this plays out if he waits to the late period. But Jaylin Williams 6-10, forward/center of Fort Smith Northside. You know just like Davonte Davis both of these guys are national top 100 guys from the state of Arkansas. The Razorbacks and Eric Musselman have made them a priority.”

Drew Amman: “Some SEC offers as well for Daimion Collins what’s going on with Daimion?”

Kevin McPherson: “Big time player top 25 in the 2021 class. He played on that team Griffin team that has several Arkansas offers when you look at Trey Alexander and also Jackson Robinson two backcourt players. But Daimion 6-9, forward/center that looks like he’s still growing. I think he’s going to get the 6-10 easy. But 2021 guy that is a rim protector, a big rebounder. Runs the floor very opportunistic finisher as well. He enjoyed his visit he told me that Arkansas he has a high level and interest and he really likes Eric Musselman.”

Drew Amman: “OK let’s really look down the road here 2022. Kel’el Ware he’s an instate kid.”

Kevin McPherson: “Can’t coach 6-10. He’s got soft hands and some skill far away from the basket. You know we see that Jaylin Williams we just talked about. We also see it Connor Vanover. So another guy you know some people are saying that you know he’s a sophomore already to 6-10. So he may be pushing seven foot by the time he’s ready to go to college.”

Drew Amman: “Kind of want to fly through these guys but let’s talk about the Red/White game. Isaiah Joe that first segment really had to go on three point shooting spacing the floor.”

Kevin McPherson: ” Yeah he also found other guys and helped other guys get better offensively. Put the ball the on the deck. Got the middle kickback out to Connor Vanover for three. Found guys cut to the basket. Adrio Bailey, Jimmy Whitt, Jeantal Cyall. I just thought Isaiah Joe did a good job of playing his game and knocked down a few three balls early got others involved. I thought he was good on the defensive end as well.”

Drew Amman: ” Let’s talk about Vanover. Because you just mentioned him unique player and a willing passer.”

Kevin McPherson: “He changes the game for Arkansas. They really need to get him cleared. Hopefully the NCAA, I know Eric Musselman is hopeful that he will be cleared. But a guy that his touch. He gets into his shot easy for a 7 3 guy. It is Dirk Nowitzki esque. He is a good passer, Defensively he changes the game because of that length. Guys have to alter their shots. If he doesn’t block a shot he always I mean he had two steals yesterday when you’re that big if there’s a loose ball it might find its way to you. Connor Vanover has got a lot of value he could bring this season.”

Drew Amman: “let’s close these two guys with Jimmy Whitt really good rebounding guard. Reggie Cheney he can really run the floor as big fella.”

Kevin McPherson: ” the senior grad transfer Jimmy Witt back at Arkansas. He’s a glue guy. He’s a Swiss Army knife I think. I think he’s very versatile. He can run the point for you. He can play the two or the three when Arkansas go small ball which they’re gonna have to do with four guard lineups. He’s the guy that can help you in so many ways. Reggie Cheney has gotten better he knocked on a mid range shot but I really like his quickness. Didn’t have the Happy Feet. Did a really good job of get to the basket and finishing yesterday.”

Drew Amman: “We will talk football coming up Hogs and Cats in the show of course. Hogs and Cats this Saturday from Lexington. Kevin McPherson as far as hoops. Thanks very much Kevin. Back after this.”