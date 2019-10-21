Several Hog Recruits Made Official Visits Saturday: Get a Recap from Hogville.net’s Otis Kirk

Story by Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Sunday Afternoon brought the news that Memphis, TN Whitehaven Linebacker Martavius French decommitted from the Hogs. He, along with teammates and fellow linebackers Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald visited the Hill officially Saturday.

As for another official visitor, this one from Spring (TX), Dwight McGlothern, he calls himself ‘the thermostat.’ McGlothern says when he’s out there making plays, all of his teammates pick their game up too. McGlothern is a 6’2, 6’3 cornerback…who you want to see going against big receivers, according to Otis Kirk.

Meanwhile, Darin Turner, an athlete from Memphis Central, committed to the Hogs, is a receiver/safety. He is ‘legit’ according to Otis. He’s is 6’3, 6’4, a player committed to play any position the Hogs need him to play.

Elsewhere, Defensive Back Nick Turner from New Orleans, LA is committed to Georgia Tech, but mentioned he had a ‘good visit’ to Arkansas. He says this puts Arkansas ‘in the running.’ He feels like he could play and help the Hogs and pointed out that Safeties Coach Ron Cooper is ‘his guy.’

As for Ty’Kieast Crawford, an Offensive Tackle, 6’6 from Carthage, Texas, he decommitted from Arkansas October 12th, but unofficially visited the Hogs Saturday. His visit for the Auburn game led to this response from Otis: “This is five or six unofficial visits here for him, and he’s taken an official visit, as well. Arkansas is not out of it. He was honest with Arkansas up front. When he committed originally, he said I’ll commit, but I’m going to take other visits. He loves the recruiting process. I think it speaks volumes for the kid that less than a week after he decommitted, he was up here on his own dime.”