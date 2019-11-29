Several Players Missing From Today’s Game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas will be without some starters and key reserves today because of mumps and other things.

Freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson is still out due to concussion protocol. Among the players out due to mumps or other reasons are safety Kamren Curl, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, linebacker Andrew Parker, wide receivers Koilan Jackson,Karch Gardiner and T.Q. Jackson, tight end Hudson Henry and cornerback Malik Chavis.

In addition, Arkansas secondary coach Mark Smith is also out with the mumps. Some of the injured coming back today are wide receiver De’Vion Warren and quarterback Nick Starkel.

Arkansas and Missouri kickoff at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.