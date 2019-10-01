Several Updated Injury Reports as Hogs Prepare for Wildcats

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas returned to the practice fields on Tuesday preparing for the Oct. 12 game against Kentucky in Lexington.

Junior quarterback Nick Starkel was practicing on Tuesday. The quarterbacks obviously wear black protective jerseys at all practices Starkel had a protective sleeve on his left arm. Starkel was injured in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

Freshman wide receiver Trey Knox, who missed the A&M game, wasn’t at practice on Tuesday. Knox, who injured his hip in the Ole Miss game, has been banged up since that game though he played against Colorado State and San Jose State.

Several Razorbacks practiced in green protective jerseys on Tuesday. Among the six were tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, running back Rakeem Boyd, wide receiver’s Jordan Jones and De’Vion Warren and defensive end’s Gabe Richardson and Zach Williams.

O’Grady, Boyd and Richardson played against the Aggies on Saturday. Jones hasn’t played this season while Williams missed the past two games. Warren didn’t play on Saturday against A&M after leaving the San Jose State game with a concussion.