BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Razorback Shafiqua Maloney performances while running on the third fastest collegiate distance medley relay, which recorded a school record time of 10:51.63, as well as a meet record 4×400 relay earned her SEC Co-Runner of the Week honor for the second time this indoor season.

Maloney’s split of 2:01.95 on the 800m third leg of the distance medley relay is the fastest by a collegian within a distance medley relay, topping a 2:03.13 by Chanelle Price of Tennessee in 2009 on banked track and a 2:02.0 by Shea Collinsworth of BYU on an oversized track.

Among professionals and collegians, Maloney ranks second all-time, just behind a 2:01.93 by Brenda Martinez on a world and American record 10:40.31 in 2017. Previously, Maloney clocked a 2:03.33 split in 2021 when Arkansas won the Tyson Invitational in 10:53.77.

The Razorback distance medley relay, which included Krissy Gear, Britton Wilson and Lauren Gregory moved to No. 7 on the all-time world list with their winning time. Including outdoor times in the distance medley relay, Arkansas ranks eighth among collegiate teams and is the No. 6 school.

In a busy weekend for the distance medley relay on the college circuit this past weekend, in which 13 of the top 14 times were produced, the Razorbacks currently sit atop the 2022 collegiate list by nine-plus seconds, with BYU second best at 11:00.83.

On the Arkansas winning 4×400 relay, Maloney supplied a 52.03 second leg and the Razorbacks won in 3:29.38 to break the meet record of 3:30.66 set by USC in 2017 and post the No. 5 time on the UA all-time list. Joining Maloney on the relay effort were Morgan Burks-Magee, Jada Baylark and Rosey Effiong.

SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors – Feb. 1, 2022

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Alia Armstrong, LSU

LSU’s Alia Armstrong became the third-fastest hurdler in NCAA history with a time of 7.86 in the 60m hurdles at the Razorback Invitational. She is tied for first in the NCAA and fourth in the world for 2022. It was a meet record, and Armstrong matches the LSU school record in the event.

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Jasmine Moore, Florida

Florida’s Jasmine Moore became the No. 1 performer in NCAA history in winning the triple jump at the Bob Pollock Meet. Moore jumped 14.55m, breaking personal, NCAA, school and facility records in the process. She surpassed Keturah Orji’s previous record of 14.53 set in 2018.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Parker Valby, Florida

Florida’s Parker Valby ran a personal best 8:53.89 in the 3000m at the Rod McCravy Memorial to break the school record by 13 seconds. She ranks third in the NCAA and first in the SEC. She also anchored Florida’s DMR team that finished first with the third-fastest time in the nation (11:00.92).