SI Projects Arkansas to Play in Bowl Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hasn’t played in a bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

However, Sports Illustrated has projected the Razorbacks to face Wake Forest, from the ACC, in the Independence Bowl. The game is played on Dec. 26 with a 3 p.m. kickoff and televised on ESPN.

Arkansas opened the season with a 20-13 victory over Portland State. Wake Forest opened with a 38-35 victory over Utah State.

Arkansas will be at Ole Miss on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. while Wake Forest travels to Rice for a Friday night game with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Chad Morris is in second year at Arkansas.