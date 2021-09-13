Fans stormed the field at Razorback Stadium after Arkansas defeated Texas 40-21 on Saturday night. We take you onto the field with the fans and behind the scenes with the football team after a big win against the Longhorns.
Sights and sounds of fans storming the field after Texas win
by: Nick PetraccionePosted: / Updated:
