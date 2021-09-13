Sights and sounds of fans storming the field after Texas win

SEDALIA, Mo. (KTVI) -- In the push to get Missourians vaccinated against COVID-19, a surprising fact came out of the Missouri State Fair, which offered free vaccines to attendees this year.

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the fair was back to normal in 2021 with concerts and a carnival. At the fairgrounds, attendees could find COVID tests and vaccines, but of the more than 300,000 that came out to the fair in Sedalia, fewer than 0.02% of fairgoers rolled up their sleeves, organizers said.