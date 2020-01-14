Sit-Down Interview with Adrio Bailey: Part 1

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

In part one of our sit-down conversation with Hog Senior Forward Adrio Bailey, we discuss a range of topics: Dro’s NCAA Tournament Experiences in 2017 and 2018, and the team’s strong connection with Head Coach Eric Musselman.

Also, Adrio addresses the Razorbacks’ outstanding work defending the three, an area where Arkansas ranks number one in the country. In addition, Bailey talks about his role at the five spot. One of three seniors on the team, Bailey ranks among the top five in the SEC in blocks and top ten in the league in steals.

Click the link above to hear from Bailey.