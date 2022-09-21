FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships begin on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club.

While many of the best pro golfers in the world are competing in it, one Razorback golfer finds herself in the mix too.

Kajal Mistry was given a sponsor’s exemption to play in this year’s event. She also played in it last year as she was the Monday qualifier.

Mistry is extremely excited to compete this year especially since she gets to play alongside former Razorbacks Gaby Lopez, Brooke Matthews, Maria Fossi and Stacy Lewis.