Slocum Shines, Arkansas Beats Mizzou, 85-80

COLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 16 Arkansas (14-6, 4-5) held off Missouri (6-7, 2-6) in the latest edition of the Battle Line Rivalry, beating the Tigers, 85-80, in Mizzou Arena Thursday night. Arkansas has now swept the season series against Mizzou two years in a row, as the Hogs also beat Mizzou, 91-88, on Jan. 3 in Fayetteville.

Arkansas guards Destiny Slocum and Chelsea Dungee poured in two outstanding offensive performances to lead the Razorbacks to the victory. Slocum was simply superb in the win, notching a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists while shooting at an incredibly efficient clip, going 8-13 from the field and 6-8 from deep. Dungee scored a game-high 27 points while grabbing five rebounds in 38 minutes.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas got off to a fast start in this one, opening the game on a 13-2 run. The Hogs kept the pressure on in the second quarter thanks to 16 combined points from Dungee and Slocum in the second frame. Arkansas took a 45-39 lead to the locker room.

After starting the fourth quarter with a 12-point advantage, Arkansas allowed the Tiers a quick 7-0 run, and Missouri made its way all the way back to take its second lead of the game with 2:22 to go. Arkansas took the lead right back after a pair of Dungee free throws, though, and Slocum sealed the game with a clutch three-pointer in the game’s final moments. Some solid free throw shooting down the stretch cemented the win for Arkansas as the Razorbacks escaped Columbia with their first conference road win.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Slocum became the first Hog with 10+ assists in a game since Malica Monk had 10 against Grambling State back in 2017 (12-28-17).

It was the first 10+ assist performance by a Hog in an SEC game since Jailyn Mason had 10 against Ole Miss in 2016.

Senior forward Taylah Thomas had five blocks in the game, a new career best.

Dungee has now scored 20+ points in eight of nine SEC games this year, and has scored in double-figures in 24 straight games.

Amber Ramirez, who scored 17, made five threes in the game, her third straight game with 5+ makes from deep.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas’s matchup against Texas A&M has been pushed up a week to Sunday with the Razorbacks next heading to College Station to take on the Aggies. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

